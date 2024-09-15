Sean O’malley Issues A Statement, Hours After UFC 306 Loss To Merab Dvalishvili
By Isaac Nyamungu
Sean O’Malley lost his clash to Merab Dvalishvili last Saturday night. The event, which was conducted at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14th, saw Sean O’Malley cough up his bantamweight title.
The bout was temporarily halted ten seconds into the game due to technical hitches. The challenger had complained to the referee. The match was paused at the end of the round when the referee had to warn O’Malley’s trainer over “coaching excessively”.
O’Malley had psyched his fans of being the biggest superstar in the UFC, though Dvalishvili continued to sustain dominance at the Sin City bout. He out-struck the bantamweight champion through the initial three rounds.
Sean O’Malley is just 29 years with a record of (18-2, 1 NC), will certainly utilize this outcome to bolster his future performance. Additionally, the loss to Dvalishvili is his second one since he started his professional boxing career.
After promising to run over Merab Dvalishvili inside the initial round, Sean could not sustain the fight. He ended up losing to the opponent a unanimous decision. The champion could not withstand the relentless pressure as well as takedowns before he was eventually dethroned as a superstar.
He was uncertainly disillusioned with his outcome at the UFC 306, thus, he did not make a post-match presser. However, hours after the bout, O’Malley posted a short message on his social media account to speak on his loss.
“Over promised, under delivered,” O’Malley wrote on X formerly Twitter account. “Sorry. Love you guys,” he stated.
Being a skilled boxer endowed with sniper-like attacks, Sean could not trigger the gun on his opponent. The Saturday bout saw Dvalishvili constantly maneuvering over him altering his ability to apply his kicks.
It was quiet clear to him that his loss would elicit mixed reactions especially after forecasting a knockout win. His perennial critics including boxer Devin Haney all took to the social media to criticize him.
“O’Malley b*tch ass lost,” wrote Haney on his X account.
However, bitter it was for him to hear it, O’Malley had to attack his rival Haney by reminding him that in case they meet in a fight, he will kill him.
“Still kill you,” wrote O’Malley while responding to Haney.