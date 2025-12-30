Tyson Fury Breaks Silence On Tragic Anthony Joshua Car Crash With Somber Reminder

The boxing world is still reeling from the news that Anthony Joshua got in a car crash in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 29 that took the lives of two men named Latz and Sina.

The former was AJ's personal trainer, and the latter was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, who was a key member of Joshua's fight camp against Jake Paul.

According to various reports, the car that contained the three men (plus a fourth, who was the driver) was a Lexus jeep that was allegedly driving over the speed limit and struck a stationary car on the side of the road. Latz and Sina, who were both seated on the car's right side, which was where the impact occurred, were reportedly killed on impact. Joshua sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition.

After Joshua knocked Jake Paul out 11 days ago, it seemed that he was finally going to meet former British heavyweight great Tyson Fury in the boxing ring, after these two former champions had been circling each other for years. There's no way of knowing what Joshua's fighting future holds right now, and his next fight is surely the last thing on his mind.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury shares Anthony Joshua message after car crash

Tyson Fury took to his Instagram story to address the car crash Joshua was in on December 30. His first story reposted a headline about Joshua's two close friends being killed in the accident with the caption, "This is so sad 😭 may god give them a good bed 🛌 in heaven 🙏💙😇".

Tyson Fury on Instagram paying tribute to Anthony Joshua’s friends Latz and Sina following their tragic passing yesterday 🌹 pic.twitter.com/u6gZlEOsm9 — IFL TV (@IFLTV) December 30, 2025

Fury's next story post was a video of Joshua speaking to Boxing King Media a few months back, where he said, "With the death thing, I don't know, I just look at life, and I'm just like, man, it's crazy. All of this stuff here, believe it or not, is a big distraction... In the grand scheme of things, everything that I chase and everything that I want to own to make me feel relevant on this earth is not so important because I can't take it with me. That's what's guaranteed, is death.

"All that's gonna be important is just living to the best of our capability," he added.

Fury reposted this video of Joshua on his story with the caption, “Thoughts and prayers with AJ and the families who have lost 🙏.”

Tyson Fury just shared this clip of Anthony Joshua talking about life and death on his Instagram and added:



“Thoughts and prayers with AJ and the families who have lost 🙏.”



(video by @boxingkingmedia)



pic.twitter.com/STkR7MT6GQ — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 30, 2025

Tyson's father, John, also made an Instagram post on December 30 addressing the car crash, saying God protected Joshua, and giving the "stark reminder" that people need to be focused at all times when driving.

He also added that, "Life's most fragile when you're enjoying yourself... when you're at a good time, and you're not thinking, and everything is dandy, that's when tragedy can strike. That's when you're most vulnerable. So, may God give the deceased a good bed in heaven. Two young men."

All fans can do is hope Joshua is taking this tragic news as good as possible while he heals.