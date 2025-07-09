Shakur Stevenson Doubles Down On Unpopular Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Prediction
During a March 29 interview with K.O. Artist Sports, undefeated WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson made a prediction for the August 16 rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. that took a lot of people by surprise.
“I like Lamont in the rematch," Stevenson said. "I sparred with Lamont. I knew that he was a good fighter. He helped me get ready for the Oscar Valdez fight, and I knew his style with Tank’s style, what he was going to be able to bring to the table. I knew it.
"Truthfully, they both good fighters. He was the same Tank... [we’ve seen] throughout his entire career, and he's gonna be the same fighter," Shakur continued of the rematch.
Shakur's stance was surprising because most of the boxing community believes that Tank Davis is going to win the fight, that their first bout on March 1 (which was a majority draw) was the worst version of Tank anybody has ever seen, and that a better version of him will be able to stop Roach next month.
Despite any backlash this prediction might have provided, Stevenson doubled down on his stance during a July 8 appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.
"I actually like Lamont Roach in the rematch," Shakur said. "I think Lamont Roach is a h*** of a fighter. I think he don't get enough credit. A lot of people don't realize how good he is. And if you really paid attention to the fight... You could see how skillful he is in the pocket, his defense was on point.
"I think he a bad m***********," Stevenson added. "I don't think [Roach] stops him, but I think it'll go to the distance and I think it'll be a h*** of a fight on both parts, but I like Lamont Roach."
Stevenson will be keeping a close eye on this fight regardless of who wins, given that he's a top candidate to fight either winner.
