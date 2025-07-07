Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Make $1 Million 'Date' Bet Over Upcoming Fight
The November 15, 2024 fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson that took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (which Paul won via unanimous decision) was broadcast on Netflix and broke streaming records, amassing over 65 million concurrent viewers worldwide at one point in the eight-round bout.
However, not only was this fight heavily criticized in the lead-up because Tyson was 58 years old fighting a 27-year-old Jake Paul, but the fight itself received a lot of backlash because many believed that Paul was essentially carrying the visibly tired Tyson through the full eight rounds, and didn't go for the finish.
But nobody had any criticism for the rematch between women's boxing legends Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which took place right before the Paul vs Tyson bout and was for Taylor's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female light-welterweight titles.
This fight lived up to the hype the first match between them created, as the two went toe-to-toe and essentially sat in the phone booth and traded blows for all 10 rounds, which resulted in Taylor winning a (controversial) unanimous decision.
Now Serrano and Taylor are set to square off for a third time on July 11, headlining an all-women's boxing event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. And ahead of this clash, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have agreed upon a sizable wager, which Paul conveyed in a July 7 X video.
The video shows Paul FaceTiming Tyson and saying, "Mike! Man, a lot of people are saying that Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor's fight was better than ours... They're fighting again this weekend."
"I got Katie," Tyson said.
"I got Amanda," Paul responded. He then added, "Do you wanna bet?"
After Tyson affirmed that he does, Paul said, "Alright, we'll make a bet. If Katie wins, then you get $1 million. If Amanda wins, then I get $1 million."
"I like that! Then you said you got to take me out to dinner, too," said Tyson.
"I'll take you out to dinner, I'll take you on a date. Amanda's gonna win, baby!" Paul added. The two then said they loved each other before hanging up.
This adds even more intrigue to this upcoming Taylor vs. Serrano trilogy.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Trolls Roy Jones Jr Over Diss About Sugar Ray Leonard, Having Heart
Lamont Roach Makes Deadly Promise For Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch
Jake Paul Makes Explosive Canelo Alvarez Implication Amid Julio Cesar Chavez Jr ICE Arrest, Deportation