Shakur Stevenson Eyes Top Contender William Zepeda for Next Fight
By Moses Ochieng
Shakur Stevenson, the WBC lightweight champion, has expressed interest in fighting the top contender William Zepeda next if he can't secure a unification bout against champions Vasily Lomachenko or Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.
Taking on Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) would be a bold decision for Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs), as he doesn't have the same punch output and power needed for a battle with the Mexican fighter. At 28, Stevenson wouldn't be able to use the same fighting style he did against his last opponent, Artem Harutyunyan, or in his previous matches against Oscar Valdez and Jamel Herring.
Stevenson would need to employ a hit-and-run strategy, staying on the move to secure what would likely be a very close and possibly controversial decision.
WBA champion Tank and IBF champ Lomachenko are negotiating for a unification bout potentially set for November. They are unlikely to consider fighting Stevenson before 2025.
Shakur thinks that William Zepeda’s promoters at Golden Boy Promotions are not keen on pursuing the WBC route. Instead, he believes they are aiming for a fight with WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk. However, Zepeda’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, has shown interest in Zepeda challenging either Shakur or Berinchyk for their titles next.
De La Hoya is looking for an opponent for Zepeda to compete for a belt, suggesting Berinchyk as an option because he is seen as easier to negotiate with. Meanwhile, Top Rank is considering matching their up-and-coming fighter, Keyshawn Davis, against Berinchyk, although it's uncertain if this fight will happen next or in 2025. Keyshawn has stated he aims to fight for a world title next year and is targeting Berinchyk. If this plan goes forward, Berinchyk could still be available for Zepeda if De La Hoya prefers that matchup over one with Shakur.
“If Tank is going to go fight Lomachenko, why can’t I go fight the harder, maybe the harder fight, we don’t know. Maybe the harder fight just because of William Zepeda’s volume and how many punches he throws. Where is he at, though?” Shakur Stevenson remarked in media reports.
Facing Zepeda would be a significant challenge for Shakur, as Zepeda is a much stronger opponent compared to his recent matchups with Artem Harutyunyan and Edwin De Los Santos. Shakur would need to stay on the move for all twelve rounds to avoid getting overwhelmed.
“I think they’re banking on another fight where they can win a belt, Berinchyk. They don’t want this belt. They don’t want the WBC belt,” Shakur expressed, on his belief that Golden Boy Promotions prefers William Zepeda to challenge Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight title rather than him.
Some fans believe De La Hoya has been mentioning Shakur in relation to Zepeda to generate attention and boost Zepeda's popularity, without any genuine intention of arranging the fight because of the potential risks.