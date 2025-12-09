Ryan Garcia Blasts Terence Crawford For 'Cowardice' After WBC Decision

Last week, news broke that the WBC was stripping Terence Crawford of his super middleweight belt, which he won by defeating Canelo Alvarez in September, because Crawford hadn't paid his WBC sanctioning fees for his previous two bouts. This meant that Crawford can no longer be considered the undisputed super middleweight champion.

When WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was asked about this decision during a recent interview with IFL TV, he said:

"I am not going to entertain and get in a p***ing contest with Terence Crawford. If he says what he says, let him say whatever he wants to say. Today, the WBC cares; they made a statement wishing him success in his life, inside and outside of the ring. He's a boxer and will always be a boxer. We only care for the boxers. So, we'll have to see in the near future, but I have no issues."

Sulaiman also noted that the majority of these sanctioning fees go to the Jose Sulaiman Boxers Fund, which is meant to help provide financial aid and other means of support to young, current, and retired boxers.

This has prompted Crawford to face some criticism about spurning the fee payment, which would have amounted to around $300,000 of the $50 million that Crawford received for fighting Canelo.

Ryan Garcia Calls Terence Crawford Out For WBC Fee Payment Refusal

Crawford's decision not to make this payment clearly rubbed star boxer Ryan Garcia the wrong way, which Garcia conveyed during his December 9 appearance on Ring Magazine's Inside The Ring Show.

“Crawford should have talked his talk before. When he needed them, he wasn’t talking like this. Now that he’s got the money, the cash, now it’s, 'Oh, I don’t need the WBC to get me an opportunity.' Now I’m going to say, 'Yo f*** ya’ll,'" Garcia said, per an X post from Ring Magazine.

"To me, that’s a little cowardice on his part," Garcia added of Crawford. "But guess what? The only thing I don't agree with is why is it $330,000?"

Ryan Garcia isn’t a fan of Terence Crawford’s response to the WBC 👀#InsideTheRing | Latest episode on DAZN pic.twitter.com/AlrrjXMOqe — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) December 8, 2025

Garcia's stance is similar to what many other people in the industry are suggesting, that Crawford is acting differently now that he has a lot more money in his pockets after fighting Canelo.

Ultimately, the decision is Crawford's to make, and it doesn't detract from the fact that he was an undisputed super middleweight champion (although that undisputed status lasted for less than three months).

