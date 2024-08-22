Shakur Stevenson Fires Back At Gervonta Davis’s Camp For Mocking His Title Defense
By Moses Ochieng
Shakur Stevenson will defend his WBC lightweight world title against Joe Cordina on October 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the main event featuring Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol.
In a mocking attempt to make fun of the fight, Gervonta Davis' co-trainer Kenny Ellis tweeted on Instagram, saying, "Get your tickets now."
As soon as Stevenson learned of the comment, he took to social media to respond to Ellis. Posting a screenshot of Ellis' daughter's 7-3 record and teasingly saying, "Cmon, @CoachKennyEllis Stay Focused!" Stevenson expressed his belief that three defeats in ten fights are too many.
Shakur is trying to rise to fame and prepare for a potential matchup with Tank Davis. His stock has fallen as a result of his recent poor performances against Artem Harutyunyan and Edwin De Lo Santos; thus, he wants to boost his popularity.
Due to a recent eighth-round knockout loss to Anthony Cacace on May 18, Shakur will not benefit in any way from defeating the 32-year-old former IBF super featherweight champion Cordina.
Boxing fans have already harshly criticized Shakur for selecting Cordina for several reasons. Whatever level of dominance Shakur achieves over Cordina, it will never compare to that of Cacace, who is all over him in that fight, punching and beating the live daylights out of him. Shakur doesn't fight in that manner, and he will probably use boxing to win in twelve rounds.
Since Cordina hits too hard, Shakur can't risk battling the way Anthony Cacace did. He lacks bravery. Shakur is too risk-averse to fight in that manner, while Cacace took some heavy hits in that fight in exchange for knocking down Cordina in the eighth.
Stevenson, who is 22-0 and has 10 knockouts, will try to win the title for the second time. Last month, he successfully defended it via a unanimous decision over Artem Harutyunyan.
Coming off his first career defeat, Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) lost the IBF super featherweight world title to Anthony Cacace via TKO in the eighth round in May.