Shakur Stevenson Set for Homecoming Title Defense
By Moses Ochieng
Shakur Stevenson (21-0 10 KOs) is set to defend his WBC lightweight title for the first time against Artem Harutunyan on Saturday night (July 6) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in a homecoming fight broadcast on ESPN.
However, the buzz around the 27-year-old Stevenson isn't just about this match, but also about the opponent he's not facing as he approaches the final fight of his Top Rank contract.
Throughout the promotion of his fight against Harutunyan (12-1 7 KOs), much like the buzz surrounding Gervonta “Tank” Davis during his knockout win over Frank Martin last month, there's been significant talk about a potential title unification bout against WBA champion Davis.
“I have the best seat in the house. We all know that me and Tank is going to be the biggest fight in years to come. Everybody and any promoter will want to be involved when that happens. I just sit back and chill and try not to think about it. I'll think about it when it happens.
“It's no question [my fight with Davis is going to stop everyone's Saturday night]. That's like the biggest fight in the world, if we are really thinking about it. Every hood in America is going to want to watch that fight. It's going to be a tremendous fight. That's the biggest and best fight to make in boxing.
“That's the game plan for me and the end goal. That's the fight that I am going to kick the door down with. Honestly, that's the direction I want to go in,” Shakur Stevenson said in media reports.
Davis (30-0 28 KOs), mentioned that Stevenson is on his "hit list," but he is currently focused on IBF lightweight titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko, with negotiations already underway between their camps.
Stevenson stated that he is open to fighting at both 140 and 135 pounds for the right matchups as he enters free agency in his career.
“I'm going to be at 135 pounds for a minute. I want to be undisputed at 135 and get the belts one by one. I know that my time will come. Tank Davis has nowhere else to go but to fight me. At the end of the day, me and him will have to fight, and that's my opportunity. But for now, we're focused on Artem,” added Stevenson.