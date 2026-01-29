Keyshawn Davis Makes Prediction U-Turn for Lopez vs Stevenson Fight

Keyshawn Davis is switching up his tune about the highly-anticipated fight between Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez.

Although Davis and Stevenson are close friends, the former WBO lightweight champion originally toldRing Magazine that he's siding with Lopez in the upcoming bout. Davis went as far as to say that Lopez would “impose his will’ on Stevenson throughout the duration of the fight.

“I see it starting off slow, and then I see as Shakur wins the first round, as Shakur wins the second round, slowly I think that Teofimo is going to start picking it up and start imposing his will, and it’s just going to go from there,” Davis said. “That is how I think it is going to go … One thing I can say, though, Teo can fight.”

What made Davis change his prediction?

According to Fight Hub TV, Davis now believes that Stevenson’s boxing IQ will expose flaws in Teofimo that the rest of the world hasn't seen yet. "The Business Man” has changed his mind after watching how prepared Stevenson is for the bout, and Davis predicted that Stevenson has the potential to end the fight early by TKO.

“I think that Shakur has got a good possibility of stopping Teofimo, because of how dominant he has been in this camp," said Davis.

"His focus level [has improved], he has taken it a lot more serious,” Davis continued. I’m not saying that he didn’t in his other camps, but he has taken this fight a lot more serious and he has got a chance of stopping Teo, for sure.”



Davis, who is fighting Jamaine Ortiz on the undercard of the fight, has been training alongside Stevenson. He said that Shakur is more "locked in" than he has ever seen him and also suggested that the move up to 140 lbs has energized the challenger.

O'Shaquie Foster has his eyes set on fighting Stevenson

Davis is not the only fighter to share his thoughts on the Stevenson-Lopez match. As KO On SI previously reported, O'Shaquie Foster, the interim WBC World Super Featherweight champion, did not mince words when it comes to his disdain for Stevenson. He anticipates fighting Stevenson if he returns to the super featherweight weight class following his fight with Lopez.

"I keep saying the number one guy is Shakur. So, if he decides to go back down to [135 pounds], I'm for sure going to press that button to become the mandatory, and me and him are going to get it on,” Foster explained. "That's who I want, for sure."

Foster also said that Stevenson is his “number one focus." Defeating Stevenson would be a major milestone in his career. "By the end of my career, that's who I need to put hands on."

He went on to describe Stevenson as fraudulent and “goofy.”

“It's the fake stuff. It's being friendly, trying to come into my inbox to be friendly, but playing both sides with me and Savage [Raymond Ford],” Foster said. “He plays like he's so good, like he's better than everybody, talking about how much money he's making, this and that."

The WBO World Super Lightweight bout between Lopez and Stevenson will be held at Madison Square Garden this Saturday, January 31st.

