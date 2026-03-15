United States vs. Dominican Republic Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic Semifinal

A trip to the World Baseball Classic final is on the line on Sunday, as the United States (the favorite to win it all) takes on the Dominican Republic.

These are the top two teams in the odds to win the whole tournament, but they had very different showings in the quarterfinals. The USA squeaked by Canada with a 5-3 win behind 4.2 scoreless innings from Logan Webb, while the DR dominated Korea, winning 10-0 in seven innings.

The Dominican Republic has some of the best hitters in the world, including Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Junior Caminero, Ketel Marte and more.

Despite that, oddsmakers have set the United States as the favorite on Sunday.

The reason why? Reigning NL Cy Young award winner Paul Skenes will get the ball for the Americans against the Dominican Republic's Luis Severino. Can Skenes, who tossed four innings of one-hit ball in his first start, lead the USA to a win?

Here’s a look at the odds for this game, the full WBC tournament and my prediction for Sunday’s semifinal.

United States vs. Dominican Republic Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

USA -1.5 (+110)

Dominican Republic +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

USA: -135

Dominican Republic: +110

Total

9 (Over -120/Under +100)

United States vs. Dominican Republic How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): FS1

United States vs. Dominican Republic Probable Pitchers

United States: Paul Skenes

Dominican Republic: Luis Severino

Odds to Win World Baseball Classic

USA: +145

Dominican Republic: +155

Venezuela: +360

Italy: +750

Oddsmakers believe that the winner of this game will go on to win the World Baseball Classic, but it’s worth noting that Italy has already beaten the United States and Venezuela upset Japan on Saturday. There could be some betting value in either one of those teams since the USA vs. Dominican Republic matchup seems like a real toss up.

United States vs. Dominican Republic Prediction and Pick

The United States was a 4.5-run favorite against Canada in the quarterfinals and ended up winning 5-3, and it hasn’t had nearly as good of an offense as the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

No team has scored more runs than the DR (51), and they’re hitting over .300 as a team with a 1.090 OPS.

The United States has scored 40 runs, ranking fifth amongst all teams in OPS.

Now, there’s a clear advantage for the USA early in this game with Skenes on the mound, but the Dominican Republic has the best team ERA (1.98) in the WBC. The United States sits at 3.40, which ranks ninth amongst all teams.

Both Skenes and Severino only threw four innings in their first starts, so I wouldn't be shocked to see this one come down to the bullpens. Given how good the Dominican Republic offense has been, I can’t pass up a chance to take them at +1.5 on Sunday.

Pick: Dominican Republic +1.5 (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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