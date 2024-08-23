Shishkin Eyes Victory In Bid For Canelo's Unfilled Title
By Mohamed Bahaa
Following a confirmed deal between Shishkin's team and the camp of William Scull, Vladimir Shishkin is scheduled to challenge the super-middleweight belt recently left empty by Canelo Alvarez. This fall the two contenders will square off; the winner will take the belt Alvarez left behind after deciding not to battle Scull, his mandatory challenger.
The title became available after Canelo Alvarez, the unified champion in the 168-pound division, chose to skip his bout against William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs). Russia's Vladimir Shishkin (16-0, 10 KOs), who is now the top-ranked contender aiming for the championship, will have doors opened by this choice.
Organized by Agon Sports, William Scull's organizer, the fight is scheduled for October and could take place either in Florida or Germany. Shishkin's promoter Dmitriy Salita said DAZN might broadcast the fight in the United States.
Salita reflected on the fighter's path since joining Shishkin's squad six years ago and expressed his delight over this much awaited opportunity for Shishkin. "Vladimir came to Detroit, trusted us, and step by step, he’s progressed. Finalizing this project is a great reward at the end of a long and challenging road,” Salita said.
Salita expects his fighter to enter the ring as the favorite since Shishkin has received extensive training under Tyson Fury's trainer, SugarHill Steward. Originally based at the Kronk Gym in Detroit, their training camp has now relocated to Florida in preparation for the forthcoming fight.
Steward said he was confident Shishkin was ready, attributing it to his regular training schedule even though he admitted he hadn't really studied Scull's technique. "The best kind of fighter to have," Steward remarked, stressing Shishkin's commitment.
Salita is still focused on a future confrontation between Shishkin and Alvarez, despite talks over the weekend about Christian Mbilli may be entering contention to face Alvarez following Canelo's scheduled September 14 bout against Edgar Berlanga. Should Shishkin win over Scull, he is resolved to find a match whereby Shishkin might challenge Alvarez for the undisputed title next year.
"My hope is for Canelo," Salita stated. "The IBF adhered to its rules to allow for this fight, and Vladimir is the better fighter. I’m eager for him to prove that in the ring."