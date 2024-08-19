Steven Nelson's Legacy: Empowering Youth Through Boxing And Beyond
By Mohamed Bahaa
After going through a difficult period in his career, seasoned super middleweight boxer Steven Nelson, close friend of Terence Crawford, has made a noteworthy comeback to the boxing scene as the executive director of B&B Sports Academy, Nelson, 36, is not only concentrating on his boxing path but also on helping young lives in Omaha to be improved. Originally co-founded by Crawford and Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, this nonprofit organization offers local young hope and opportunity.
Nelson returned to the ring with his recent triumph over Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez, guaranteed in the fifth round during the undercard of the Terence Crawford-Israil Madrimov bout at BMO Stadium. Characterised by highs and lows, his career started to gaining traction in the 2010s. November 2016 marked a turning point as Nelson beat undefeated boxer Reyes Diaz with a perfect 5-0 record, all wins by knockout.
Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs) challenged veteran DeAndre Ware in September 2020. Nelson triumphed with a technical knockout in the sixth round even maintaining a sharp cut above his eye. But early in 2021 his career suffered a significant setback when he tore his Achilles during a training session. His body suffered from this damage compounded by the physical demands of managing a handyman business he started after the death of his mother. "I was getting up early in the morning, working out all day, and then doing handyman work until late at night," Nelson said. "It just took a toll on my body."
Nelson went back to the gym six months after physicians advised a 14-month recovery time. Weight problems hampered his effort at a comeback in May 2022, hence cancelling a fight. Nelson's relationship with Top Rank grew sour during this period, especially once Crawford left the company. Nelson elected to self-promote and battled on Crawford's undercard in December 2022 without any advertising support. Even with his best efforts, it proved difficult to find fair fights without the support of major promoters. "It's difficult to generate fair fights," Nelson said. "So I’ve just been fighting on Bud’s undercard right now."
Outside the ring, Nelson has assumed a new position as Executive Director of B&B Sports Academy. His participation with the academy began with its founding and under his direction it has developed into a full-service multi-sport company with a life skills emphasis. Showcasing Nelson's dedication to developing the next generation, the academy provides tutoring, summer activities, and competitive travel opportunities for young athletes.
Nelson's love of returning to the community is relentless even as he negotiates the last phases of his boxing career. Drawing on his many experiences—including Army service—Nelson seeks to motivate and guide young people. "I built the program from all the different things I’ve learned, especially being in the Army," Nelson shared. "I just want to keep inspiring people. If another man can do it, so can you."