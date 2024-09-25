Subriel Matias Vs.Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela Face Off Is Set For November
By Isaac Nyamungu
Subriel Matias is set to face off Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in November. Matias is scheduled to resume in November and counter slugger Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela on a date and venue that are yet to be disclosed. This fight is a must-win for knockout artist Matias since he turns his career around swiftly
Subriel Matias is a Puerto Rican professional boxer who has held the IBF junior welterweight title since February 2023 to June 2024. As of February 2023, he is ranked as the world’s fourth best active junior welterweight by The Ring and seventh by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board. Matias was born in 1992. Matias (20-2, 20 KOs) lost his IBF light welterweight title to Liam Paro by a astonishingly one-sided 12 round unanimous decision. The match, which was held during last summer on June 15th in Manati, Puerto Rico, showed Matias as a weak contender. In that fight, Matias couldn’t align his punches together with any reliability, and Paro outsmarted him.
When they neared each other, Paro outmaneuvered Matias, roughing him up as well as shoving him around the ring. The hysteria about Matias has totally vanished since that loss to Paro. Further, the fans on social media no longer troll him. It’s like he did not exist.
Valenzuela (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is a heavy puncher with a destructive style and the capability to wind up what Liam Paro initiated in his victory over Matias. The news of the Subriel Matias clash in November was disclosed by Danny on X account.
“Subriel Matias makes his return against Gabriel Valenzuela in November,” wrote Danny - @dantheboxingman.
The manner, in which Matias performed during his match with Paro, exposed him. It gave an impression that he didn’t have the best skills to outwit Valenzuela. Matias has to put his house in order. He has to realign his punches to match a fighter the caliber of Paro. He requires more of a personal conviction to up his game. Paro made him appear incompetent and silly in that bout. A gifted light welterweight such as Ryan Garcia would have floored Paro. However, Matias is too inadequate. His career is on line.