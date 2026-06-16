Sulaimán Praises Mbilli, Who Carries Three Flags Into Mexico vs The World Card [Exclusive]

Christian Mbilli has spent much of his career in the shadows. Now, the Cameroonian-born, French-raised, Canadian-based super middleweight is stepping into the biggest fight of his life against Canelo Alvarez in September.

“The only true star in French boxing at this moment is Christian Mbilli. He left France, he left his family, he went to Canada and built a successful career,” said Eoin Mundow.

Mundow described Mbilli as a “shining star” because of his work ethic, character and humility. For Mbilli, who has represented Cameroon, France and Canada at different stages of his life and career, this fight carries unusual symbolic weight.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman parises Mbilli

Mauricio Sulaiman | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

“He has a great story — from Cameroon, France and now Canada,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said. “This has to be one of the biggest fights ever for a Frenchman, if he can be considered a Frenchman.”

Mbilli has built his record patiently; his most recent performance was impossible to ignore. His Fight of the Year contender against Guatemala’s Lester Martinez, now 20-0-1 with 16 knockouts, captured the imagination of the boxing public and helped push him toward this opportunity.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán said Mbilli’s journey has been marked by persistence.

“Mbilli is a fighter who has been in the shadows a long time,” Sulaimán said. “He has been working very hard. He won the WBC Intercontinental title and defended it nine times. He was patient, became WBC interim champion, had a Fight of the Year, and now has the biggest opportunity.”

Christian Mbilli lands a left hook on Jesus Antonio Gutierrez on April 22, 2021. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Sulaimán framed the fight as one of the most significant moments for French boxing in years. In particular, mentioning the Oscar De La Hoya vs. Patrick Charpentier bout in Texas in 1998. A fight that a different boxing promoter, one named Donald Trump, had hoped to stage in New Jersey. More recently, Nonito Donaire won the WBC bantamweight title at the unheard of age of 38 in 2021 over Nordine Oubaali via knockout in Carson, CA.

Canelo at the crossroads

The bout also comes at a fascinating moment in Canelo Alvarez’s career. Canelo has become a regular traveler to the Middle East for fights and media work. His first major public appearance in the region came when he appeared ringside for the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Anthony Joshua rematch. He was likely rooting for fellow Mexican Ruiz, who entered that period as one of boxing’s great Cinderella stories.

But increasingly, Canelo’s career may look more like Joshua’s. Joshua, now 29-4 with 26 knockouts, remains a major attraction and a dangerous fighter. Yet he is also a former ruler of his division who has had to answer questions about whether the best version of himself is gone.

Mbilli certainly hopes that this is the case. He seemed relaxed and confident in Cairo, telling KO On SI he was on vacation and hadn't even begun to think about training.

For Canelo, the fight is another stop in a global career. For Mbilli, it is the night the three flags he carries fly proudly together.