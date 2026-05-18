Christian Mbilli Makes Bold Canelo Alvarez Prediction Ahead of September Showdown

Canelo Alvarez is set to make his highly anticipated ring return on September 12, against the reigning WBC super-middleweight champion Christian Mbilli, and the Frenchman plans to make a statement against the veteran Alvarez.

Mbilli, 29-0-1 with 24 KOs, was crowned the WBC super-middleweight champion following Terence Crawford announcing his retirement. This came as a surprise, as Craford had only just beaten Canelo for all the marbles at super middleweight, but Mbilli was the happy recipient of the green and gold belt and will now have to defend it against its former owner.

After putting on a barnstorming fight in defense of his interim world title against Lester Martinez last year on the undercard of Canelo vs Crawford, Mbilli, who is still something of an unknown quantity, is set on a ‘historic victory’ against the former pound-for-pound king

IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Mbilli predicts win over Canelo

“My last fight was fight of the year,” Mbilli explained to BoxingScene. “In September, against Canelo Alvarez, it will be the fight of the decade. And when it is over, the world will witness a historic victory for me.”

Alvarez had wanted the rematch with Crawford after his defeat, but as Crawford retired and fractured the undisputed titles, the Mexican has taken some well-earned time out of the ring to rehabilitate some small injuries and regain some energy

When he enters the ring against Mbilli on September 12, it will be one day shy of the anniversary of that monumental loss in Las Vegas against another great in Crawford.

The Frenchman is no doubt a dangerous fighter with 24 knockouts in 29 victories. However, the former undisputed super middleweight champion does not have his opponent on his mind – he is instead trying to solidify his position as an all-time great in the sport, four-weight world champion and hopefully three-time super middleweight champion. Mbilli is just another obstacle.

"After so many years in this sport, my motivation is still the same: to challenge myself, represent Mexico, and continue building my legacy," said Alvarez, who began his professional career at age 15 and doesn’t look like slowing down 22 years later.

Canelo vs Crawford | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Mbilli is undefeated, and a great fighter, and I must respect that. But my focus is always on my preparation, performance, and giving the fans another great night of boxing.

"On September 12 in Riyadh, we begin a new chapter with the same discipline, ambition, and vision that has carried me throughout my career."