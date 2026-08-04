Ryan Garcia Takes Aim at Terence Crawford’s Legacy and Says He Owes Him a Fight

When Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez, he walked away from boxing. Pundits and fans, both hardcore and casual alike, praised Crawford for his ability to build a legacy as arguably the best fighter of this generation. Now, Crawford is a commentator, analyzing the sport that made him famous.

Arguments remain a main part of the sports conversation, yet they mostly stay among fans and media. Boxing is an individual sport, but with similar results. A fighter's legacy is written in a record. While people debate Crawford's place in the sport, Ryan Garcia took the debate to a new level.

Terence Crawford speaks to media on September 13, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Garcia takes jab at Crawford's legacy

Garcia took aim at Crawford's legacy, however, conceding that he's an all time great and Hall of Famer, but rejecting the notion that he's a legend.

“He got out of there before the young hungry fighters came through. He knew the young lions were coming in. Every great champion does it. Muhammad Ali beat George Foreman when Foreman was a young, hungry animal."

"That’s what made him into a legend. Terence Crawford is not a legend yet. He’s an all-time great, a Hall of Famer, but not a legend. He owes me a fight, Ennis a fight, and Vergil Ortiz a fight. He still had so much in the tank. Maybe he got overpaid and felt accomplished after beating Canelo, but that doesn’t make you a legend.”

Garcia's odd context and skewed historical perspective

Garcia uses the term "young lions" to refer to himself. From an age viewpoint, he is correct. However, what would Garcia bring to the table against Crawford? He's won just two of his last five fights. It would have been three, but the Devin Haney fight was ruled a no-contest because Garcia failed a drug test. A 2-2-1 record in recent bouts won't draw Crawford out of retirement.

Next, Ali was the undisputed heavyweight champion. Crawford built up to that status, collecting 14 world championships in five different weight classes. He is the first male fighter to become the undisputed champion at light welterweight and welterweight. That in itself makes the 38-year-old an all-time great.

Speaking of Crawford's age, he turns 39 on September 28, a perfectly normal age for a boxer to retire.

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Cover-Images

The notion that Crawford owes Garcia a fight is laughable. What would the promotion look like? Garcia is still involved in a war of words with Golden Boy. However, Jaron Ennis would pose an interesting battle. Yet, he still needs to clean out the division at 154 pounds.

Garcia has a fight in September against Conor Benn, though he appears focused on a retired fighter. That level of distraction could prove an issue as Garcia fights with Crawford living rent-free in his head.