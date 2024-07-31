Suspended Garcia Targets International Boxing Scene
By Mohamed Bahaa
Ryan Garcia, the American professional boxer, is facing a challenging period in his career due to a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). Despite this setback, there is speculation that Garcia might participate in an exhibition match in Japan this December, possibly sanctioned by Golden Boy Promotions. This raises the question of whether Garcia can legally compete internationally while under suspension.
Although he was committed to attending rehab, Garcia remains actively engaged in the boxing community in Japan. He was present at the Rizin 3 event, where he confronted Manny Pacquiao. Garcia also watched Pacquiao's exhibition match and subsequently challenged Pacquiao’s opponent, Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo. "Hey Guys, thank you for having me here in Japan. I want to say a big congrats to Anpo for his great fight, Manny you know you are a legend," Garcia said. He added "I want to fight in Japan and I want to challenge Anpo or Manny, whoever."
Background on Garcia's Suspension
Garcia's suspension by the NYSAC came after he tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug. This not only overturned his victory against Devin Haney to a no-contest but also resulted in the forfeiture of his $1 million fight purse and a $10,000 fine. The NYSAC emphasized their commitment to maintaining high professional standards and protecting the integrity of sports under their jurisdiction. Garcia’s suspension is effective until April 20, 2025, contingent upon a clean drug test.
The positive A and B samples for Ostarine, detected before and on the day of the Haney fight, led to the NYSAC's decisive action. Despite these findings, Garcia insists on his innocence, attributing the positive test results to “substance contamination.” He expressed his frustration on X, writing, “I’m innocent. I stand by that I don’t care what everyone says. I didn’t take PEDs.”
Potential for Matches in Japan
Garcia's attendance at the Rizin 3 event and his public challenges to Pacquiao and Anpo have ignited discussions about potential matches in Japan. For an official professional bout, Garcia would need approval from the Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC). However, if the match is deemed an exhibition, JBC sanctioning might not be required.
Reports suggest that Garcia could participate in an exhibition match with a Japanese promotion on their New Year’s Eve card. This possibility exists in a legal gray area, potentially allowing Garcia to compete without violating the terms of his suspension from the NYSAC.
As this scenario develops, the prospect of Garcia's potential matches in Japan is garnering significant attention. His ability to navigate the restrictions imposed by the NYSAC and the World Boxing Council (WBC) will be crucial in determining his future in the boxing arena.