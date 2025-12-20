Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Results: Tate Looks Bad In Decision Loss

The 'Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas' card in Dubai on December 20 is here, and many will surely feel like the fights lived up to the hype.

The main event saw the boxing debut of the notorious Andrew "Cobra" Tate, who matched up against Chase Demoor for the Misfits heavyweight title.

The bout ultimately ended with Chase Demoor winning via majority decision (58-56, 58-56, 57-57), this retaining his Misfits heavyweight belt.

Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoor:



Notorious Scorecard:

R1: 10-9 Tate R2: 10-9 Tate

R3: 10-9 DeMoor R4: 10-9 DeMoor

R5: 10-9 DeMoor R6: 10-9 DeMoor

Total SC: 58-56 Chase DeMoor



Official Scorecards:

57-57 | 58-56 | 58-56



Winner: Chase DeMoor 🇺🇸 (MD)

Winner: Chase DeMoor 🇺🇸 (MD)

Check the round-by-round analysis of the fight below.

Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Results

Round 1: Neither Tate nor Demoor looked great early. Both guys had their chins in the air, but Tate landed solid body shots throughout the first round, which was likely enough to win him the round.

Round 2: Demoor landed a solid right hand early in the second round, but Tate responded with a good combination. A lot of clinch work from both fighters. Tate looks tired after the second round, but should be up 2-0 at this point.

Round 3: A solid flurry from Demoor in the third round appeared to wobble Tate, then Demoor had Tate against the ropes in the middle of the round, but Tate recovered. The third round definitely belonged to Demoor.

Round 4: Tate ate a big shot from Demoor early, and Tate looks gassed. The tide has certainly turned in favor of Demoor. Tate then landed a big shot from Demoor in the clinch that cut Demoor's nose. Both guys are visibly exhausted, and the fight is mostly clinching at this point. Hard round to score because neither guy looks great. It could very well be 2-2.

Round 5: Demoor cracked Tate with a huge uppercut in the fifth round that had Tate wobbled, but Tate weathered the storm. Demoor hurt Tate again shortly after. Tate is holding on for dear life, and his right eye is busted open.

Round 6: Demoor lands an early flurry on Tate and rocks him again. Tate looks like a zombie at this point and is barely throwing any offense. The fight ends without a finish. Credit to both guys for lasting the entire fight.

🤯💥 WOW! Chase DeMoor lands BIG uppercut on Andrew Tate and almost finishes him.



Tate barely survived this.

pic.twitter.com/J3bHISwlId — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 20, 2025

Tony Ferguson vs Warren Spencer (Ferguson wins via unanimous decision)

- The co-main event of this fight card saw 41-year-old UFC legend Tony Ferguson make his second fight under the Misfits banner, facing off against Warren Spencer, who entered the bout with a 2-0 professional boxing record.

- While Spencer was the faster fighter, Ferguson's experience and grit shone through, as he was landing jabs throughout the fight and also connected on several power shots in the early rounds, capitalizing on Spencer's subpar defense. Ferguson knocked Spencer down in the second round while Spencer was complaining about a nonexistent shot to the back of the head.

- The third round was the best of all, as both guys landed great offense against each other, although Ferguson got the better of Spencer. Spencer landed a good body shot in the fourth round that seemed to hurt Ferguson, and seemed to have won the round.

- Spencer had a tooth knocked out in the fifth round but still battled. Ferguson landed a huge with a few seconds left that had Spencer hurt bad before getting saved by the final bell.

Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Full Card Results

Andrew Tate (0-0) vs. Chase DeMoor (5-2-1): Misfits heavyweight title

Tony Ferguson def. Warren Spencer via unanimous decision

Amado Vargas def. Nurideen "Deen The Great" Shabazz via unanimous decision

Neeraj Goyat def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision

Ben Williams def. Nicholai "NichLmao" Perrett via unanimous decision

Amir Anderson def. Joe Laws via TKO (Round 2)

Pearl Gonzalez def. Tai Emery via unanimous decision

David Lopez def. Luis Garcia via TKO (Round 2)

Carla Jade def. Taylor Starling via split decision

Sultan Babakhanov def. Antonio Siesmundo via KO (Round 1)

Jake Corrie def. Yaroslav Mazharov via KO (Round 1)

