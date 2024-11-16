Taylor Wins Another Battle: A Close Win Against Serrano In A Magnificent Rematch
At AT&T Stadium in Texas, Katie Taylor of Ireland was jeered as she defeated Amanda Serrano by a tense point battle to maintain her undisputed light-welterweight title.
In their rematch, the two delivered another classic, with Irishwoman Taylor's astute counterattack and Serrano's unrelenting volume hitting.
In the fourth round, Taylor continually leaned in with her head, cutting Serrano above the right, which later opened up as blood streamed down the Puerto Rican's face.
Those in attendance were persuaded that Serrano had done enough to get retribution for a narrow points loss in 2022 after the 38-year-old was deducted a point for a headbutt in the eighth.
However, Taylor won the bout 95-94 thanks to the votes of all three judges.
Taylor defended her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, bringing her record to 24 wins and one loss. The bout served as the main support for Mike Tyson's 58th birthday return fight against Jake Paul.
“At £4.99 you can’t go wrong, you're going to be entertained. For a fiver, you're getting to see probably the greatest rematch female boxing has ever seen in Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano. Don’t sleep on that. I was there at Madison Square Garden for the first fight and it was one of the best I’ve ever seen,” said Tony Bellew in an exclusive interview with BestOffshoreSportsbooks before the fight.
“Katie Taylor is an unbelievable fighter. She’s righted the wrongs that she's had in her career and now she's back to face Serrano once again. It's a tossup between Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields as the greatest female fighters of all time,” added Bellew.
It was just the 36-year-old seven-division world champion Serrano's third loss in an incredible 51 professional bouts. The impressive dome-shaped stadium was nearly filled when the boxers made their ring walks, but the superfight deserved to be at the top of the program.
As she danced her way past a line of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, a beaming Serrano soaked up the adulation. Although Taylor's ring walk was more subdued, she was still taking in the scene as she strolled down the runway in her black outfit with gold accent.
Serrano got off to a fast start, bucking Taylor's legs with a left hook in the last seconds of the first round. Taylor, a native of Bray, was well aware of her opponent's strength after managing to stay upright throughout a remarkable fifth round of the first match. As the fight heated up, she once again prevailed and landed combinations in the second.
Eddie Hearn, the promoter, waited from ringside, uncertain if he would receive accreditation for the event after criticizing the Tyson-Paul match.
As both women exchanged punches in a fantastic fifth, Serrano delivered the precise blows, and the challenger complained to the referee about Taylor's excessive holding. The fans gasped at the close-up on the big screen as the ringside doctor looked at Serrano following another head-to-head match in the fifth.
With her vision impaired, Serrano bravely went on, wiping blood every few seconds. As both boxers threw caution to the wind, Taylor used left hooks to target the damage.
After being injured by an uppercut in the seventh, Taylor responded with a pair of punches. With Serrano's warrior mentality winning over fans who might not have previously been committed to the chief support, the fight was living up to all the hype.
Taylor kept throwing punches after the point deduction, but Serrano also did so. Until the last seconds of round 10, Taylor and Serrano kept throwing hands, just like they did at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Serrano was more accurate with her punches and out landed Taylor. Over ten rounds, she also landed 324 punches. In their first battle, they landed more than they did together.