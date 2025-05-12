Terence Crawford Compares Canelo Alvarez Fight To Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is set to take place on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be contested for the undisputed super middleweight championship.
Crawford last fought at 154 lbs and will need to move up two weight classes to take on Alvarez. It's a big jump in weight for 'Bud,' especially against a power puncher like Alvarez.
Crawford, however, isn't worried about the size difference, as he believes the bigger fighter doesn't necessarily win. He compared the bout to Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury, where Usyk won both of their 2024 showdowns via decision.
In a recent interview with The Ring, Crawford said:
When you got Usyk fighting Tyson Fury, you know, Tyson Fury was the massive fighter over Usyk, and the bigger guy didn’t win either fight. I just think in this case [him against Canelo Alvarez], a lot of people are going on other people's opinion.
When asked whether Alvarez will be the bigger fighter, Crawford said:
He'd probably be thicker. I am taller, he got his strong points in the fight, I have mine. That's why you fight the fight.
Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez are extremely skilled and experienced boxers who've built up exceptional resumes, and a battle between them is a battle between two of the most notable superstars in boxing at the moment.
