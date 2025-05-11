Coach Compares Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford to Marvin Hagler vs Sugar Ray Leonard
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has been made official for September 12, and the highly anticipated mega fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It's a clash between two of the best fighters in the world at the moment, and fans and experts have already started picking their winner for the contest, with some going with Crawford and others with Canelo.
Coach Stephen Edwards has now given his two cents on the topic. He sees Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford as a similar fight to Marvin Hagler vs Sugar Ray Leonard. They fought in 1987 with Ray Leonard walking out of the contest with a split decision win.
Speaking to MillCity Boxing, he said:
Canelo is getting a little older. He really is, Canelo's age is showing in my opinion. And that's why I picked 'Bud' to beat him.
He added:
I see a Marvin Hagler vs Sugar Ray Leonard type of situation. Canelo is plotting now. He is plotting with his feet. But Bud is light on his feet. Bud's conditioning is better. Bud is stronger than he looks. Bud is longer than Canelo, a little taller than Canelo.
He further said:
He must be doing some good work with his posture because Bud is like taller than guys who before people were arguing with me, 'I don't think he's taller than Canelo'. I'm looking like he's definitely taller than him.
Edwards added that Canelo Alvarez is the younger fighter (34) vs Terence Crawford (37). However, Alvarez has 67 professional fights under his belt, which puts a lot of wear and tear on the body. Edwards believes it's finally showing in Alvarez's game and Crawford could potentially take advantage of that.
Hagler had a 62-2-2 record when he fought Sugar Ray Leonard, who was 33-1-0 at the time of the clash. Canelo Alvarez is currently 63-2-2 with Terence Crawford being 41-0-0.
