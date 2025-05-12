TKO Group To Promote 12 Cards, Up To 4 Super Fights Yearly Including Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has been made official for September 12, with the fight taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will mark Dana White and TKO Group's first venture into boxing.
White has already promised to make it a memorable experience for the fans. And TKO Group's President and COO, Mark Shapiro, has now outlined how the organization will move forward in in the sport after Alvarez vs Crawford.
Shapiro revealed that the organization will promote an average of 12 cards per year over the next five years,. In addition, they will also look to stage between one and four super fights per year alongside Turki Alalshikh and the Saudis. Shapiro said in a recent statement:
We're expecting with the new boxing organization to put on an average of, call it 12 cards a year for each of the next five years. We're still putting that plan together and obviously working hand in hand with our friends from Saudi. Irrespective of those, we will look to do anywhere from one to four super fights per year. We'll see how that plays out.
Shapiro also gave more clarification on how the business will operate, explaining that the 12 annual fight cards and the one to four super fight cards will be operated by different businesses. He also noted the business will not be called TKO Boxing.
Obviously, we would term the Canelo-Crawford September matchup as one of those. And then on that undercard, we would have a number of those fights that would likely air on the television media partner we would have for our newly formed boxing organization.
I should mention, it's not going to be called TKO Boxing. We'll be unveiling our name for our business fairly soon here, but it will not be TKO Boxing. Those are two separate businesses. The Saudis are funding what would be these super fight cards. We'll work with them on media rights deals, and it's like a commission. We'll work with them on global partnerships and ticketing. We'll handle the production.
