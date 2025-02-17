Terence Crawford Talks Retirement Timeline Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Fight
Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez are expected to lock horns in a blockbuster showdown in what could easily be the biggest fight of the year. Both fighters are considered two of the best in the world.
'Bud' Crawford is 37, however, and he wants to make sure he leaves the sport on his own terms.
Crawford has now shared details about when he might potentially walk away and reflected on how life might look after boxing.
Speaking on Cigar Talk, he said:
I'm going to retire from boxing before I let boxing retire me. I always said that. I'm going to retire on my own terms and I'm going to feel good because everything that I did, I did it my way. Whether it took me however many years to get to the point where I am at; I did it my way.
Speaking about his life after boxing might look for him, Crawford said:
I'm still going to be involved in boxing. I'm going to help out. I have my non-profit organisation and I will still go to camps and give my advice and just motivate these fighters coming up.
Crawford added that he intends to work as a motivator for younger fighters following his retirement. 'Bud' said:
Just all of them I just want to help and support them as much as I can. I know that is motivating when you have big bro there and I'm pushing them and I'm not letting them slack or taking no s*** from them. They might be tired or lackadaisical and I'm like, 'Hey man what the f*** are you doing? Get your s*** together'.
