Boxing Schedule (Feb 17-23): Dates & Times For Beterbiev vs Bivol, Dubois vs Parker & More
All eyes will be on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend as the "Fight Card of the Century" heads to the Kingdom Arena for an electric Saturday of pulsating boxing action.
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol headlines the bill titled "The Last Crescendo" in a rematch of their undisputed light-heavyweight contest from last October where Beterbiev escaped with the victory in a contest that was, in parts, too tight to call.
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker acts as chief support for the IBF heavyweight championship, as Dubois defends his title for the first time since stopping Anthony Joshua in dramatic fashion last September.
Throw in five other fights involving world champions, hot prospects and domestic rivalries and you can begin to understand why this Saturday's event in Riyadh is being labelled as simply unmissable.
TV And Streaming Schedule For February 17-23
Wednesday, February 19th (Jamestown, California)
Gabriel Flores Jr vs Jose Arellano, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
Emiliano Moreno vs Cesar Francis, 10 rounds, welterweight
Watch: ProBox TV, starting at approximately 6pm EST
Thursday, February 20th (New York, New York)
Avious Griffin vs Jose Luis Sanchez, 10 rounds, for the vacant WBC USA welterweight championship
George Arias vs Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds at heavyweight
Watch: DAZN, starting at approximately 7:00pm EST
Friday, February 21st (Bolton, United Kingdom)
Khaleel Majid vs Ramiro Garcia Lopez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
Watch: ProBox TV, starting at approximately 5pm EST
Friday, February 21st (Santa Ynez, United States)
Cain Sandoval vs Mark Bernaldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Watch: UFC Fight Pass, starting at approximately 11pm EST
Saturday, February 22nd (Riyad, Saudi Arabia)
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight championship (approx 6pm EST)
Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, for Dubois' IBF heavyweight title (approx 4:40pm EST)
Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield, 12 rounds, for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title (approx 3:35pm EST)
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, 12 rounds, for Adames' WBC middleweight title (approx 2:35pm EST)
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC junior middleweight interim title (approx 1:40pm EST)
Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC heavyweight interim title (appeox 12:40pm EST)
Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds, for Buatsi's WBO light heavyweight interim title (approx 11:45am EST)
Watch: DAZN PPV (USA & UK), Sky Sports Box Office (UK), TNT Sports Box Office (UK)
Saturday, February 22nd (Tijuana, Mexico)
Luis Nery vs. Kyonosuke Kameda, 10 rounds, junior featherweights
Watch: ESPN, starting at approximately 10pm EST
