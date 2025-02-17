Jake Paul Left With Egg On Face After Mike Tyson Refutes Parkinson's Disease Claim
During a recent appearance on popular streamer Adin Ross' Kick stream, Jake Paul made a stunning statement about the state of Mike Tyson's health before their boxing match on November 15, 2024.
"Ayahuasca is really good for your brain, as well. And same with toad. Toad... cured Tyson's Parkinson's so that he could come back and fight," Paul said.
According to AddictionCenter.com, Toad venom, "comes from a rare species of toad native to the Sonoran Desert, Bufo Alvarius, which produces a venom known as 5-MeO-DMT: an extremely potent natural psychedelic... about four to six times more powerful than its better-known cousin DMT (dimethyltryptamine). The narcotic has long been ingested by licking the poisonous amphibian’s back but is now more commonly consumed as a smokable 'dust' form."
While this is interesting enough, the fact that Paul claimed Tyson had Parkinson's Disease, "a chronic, progressive disease in which the body doesn’t make enough dopamine... [which] leads to motor issues, such as tremor, slowed movements and loss of balance and coordination," according to the American Brain Foundation, was shocking.
However, Tyson has since refuted Paul's claim, as his team was quoted telling TMZ in a February 16 article, "Mike is happy and perfectly healthy. He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness.”
Paul has since backtracked on his own claim, saying on X, "Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons..WTF. Why the f*** is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do."
It's strange hearing Paul try to spin this into a criticism of the internet, considering he's the one who blatantly spoke and spread misinformation.
