Terence Crawford’s Three-Fight Wishlist for 2026 Includes Gervonta Davis Mega Fight

Terence Crawford bowed out of his legendary boxing career in December 2025, months after his incredible win over Canelo Alvarez.

The retirement meant that 'Bud' was able to leave the sport unbeaten with a professional record of 42-0, a feat few have achieved.

Despite confirming that he has no interest in a return to the sport as an athlete, Crawford remains involved in boxing, which includes being a fan. Watching from the sidelines, the American has listed the three fights he most wants to see before the year is out.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford | IMAGO / PxImages

Terence Crawford reveals matchups he wants to see this year

In a recent discussion with Dani Pirrello, Crawford was asked what matchups he would like to see in this calendar year in boxing.

Crawford responded, "It's tough to say, because there are so many big fights to be made," before beginning his list.

Keyshawn Davis vs Devin Haney

IMAGO / AAP

Keyshawn Davis vs Devin Haney was the first matchup to be listed by the former multi-weight undisputed champion.

Davis is the former WBO World Lightweight champion, but relinquished his belt to pursue a move to the 140-pound division. He has made one appearance in the division, defeating Jamaine Ortiz in his last bout.

Haney recently ascended to the welterweight division, where he stole the WBO crown of the weight class from Brian Norman Jr. with a unanimous decision win.

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Naoya Inoue

Naoya Inoue | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The second fight mentioned by 'Bud' was Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Naoya Inoue.

'Bam' currently competes in the super flyweight division, where he is a unified world champion. Meanwhile, Inoue is set to take on Junto Nakatani for the undisputed super bantamweight title in May.

Although there is a gap in weight between the pair, the American-Mexican Rodriguez has expressed interest in taking on the Japanese star in the past.

Shakur Stevenson against Gervonta Davis

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

The third and final bout that Crawford brought up was Shakur Stevenson against Gervonta Davis.

Stevenson also recently ascended to the super lightweight division, as he defeated Teofimo Lopez via unanimous decision in a career-best performance.

The win improved Stevenson's record to 25-0, and the fighter even flirted with a further divisional move to welterweight to take on Ryan Garcia.

As for Davis, his current status regarding professional boxing is unknown. Following significant legal trouble in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident, Davis has been on the sidelines.

Davis' WBA World Lightweight title is officially vacant, but 'Tank' is considered to be the 'champion in recess'.