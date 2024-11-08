The Bronze Bomber
By Daniel Mukenya
Deontay Leshun Wilder is an American professional boxer. He held the World Boxing Council heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020. On January 17, 2015, Wilder fought Stiverne at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for the WBC heavyweight title. After winning the title, Wilder became the first American world heavyweight champion since 2007, which was the longest period of time in boxing history without an American heavyweight champion.
Wilder is known for his exceptional punching power, having knocked out every opponent he has defeated, and has been described as one of the hardest punchers in boxing history. Wilder, 39, made his professional debut at the age of 23 years old. He has lost four of his last five fights dating to 2020, but the knockout artist still believes he has some fight left in him. This means he will not be hanging up his gloves yet.
“He definitely wants to fight again, for sure,” Malik Scott, Wilder’s trainer told media sources at the Brickhouse Boxing Club where he coaches. “Some good things should be coming up in 2025. For now, Deontay has just been resting and focusing on family and his businesses. When you are in the second half of your career and in high-level fights against bigger guys, rest is just as important as ripping and running.” Malik Scott added.
In June, the “Bronze Bomber” Wilder (43-4-1, 42KOs) was knocked out by Zhilei Zhang in five rounds. In December, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama he also suffered a unanimous decision loss to Joseph Parker. In both fights he was unable to unleash his lethal right hook.
Scott, a former heavyweight contender who has a record of 38-3-1 from 200 to 2016 also relayed a message to those who insist Wilder and Joshua should retire following brutal knockout losses and rough wars in recent years and also age accumulation.
“Just show up and enjoy the show,” said Scott. “If you really want them to retire, don’t tune in when they fight. Don’t pay your hard-earned money and go to the fight. It’s just hypocrisy. I understand all aspects of it. I understand the fans, fighters, managers and promoters. Just be respectful of the fighters.”