The Debate On Legality Of Boxing: What Are The Health Implications Of Boxing? Should It Be Banned As An Activity?
By Isaac Nyamungu
Recent boxing activities have shown impressive following of the sport. Both professional as well as celebrities are impacting positively on boxing and its popularity. However, medical science indicate that the sport has far reaching repercussions on athletes.
It is apparent from the onset that in boxing, its primary intent is to exert bodily injury by particularly aiming the head. The activity entails blows to the body more so the head. The principal medical narrative against boxing is the dangers of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The condition is also referred to as chronic traumatic brain injury (CTBI), alongside dementia pugilistica or “punch-drunk” syndrome.
Besides, other wounds emanating from boxing can amount to loss of sight, loss of hearing, and fractures. Scientific studies indicate that boxing is linked with overwhelming short-term damages as well as chronic neurological injuries on the contestants in the long term.
For instance, the scenario at hand is the death of fighter Paul Bamba, which is associated with brain injuries.
“I am writing to you on behalf of my patient, Paul Bamba. Mr. Bamba has suffered a concussion and an episode of traumatic diplopia within this past year and now presents with increasing headaches.
“His exam is notable for positive neurological findings and his MRI of the brain revealed mild white matter changes in both frontal lobes. At this time, I discussed with Mr. Bamba to stop boxing temporarily, as well as avoid any other activity that can produce head trauma. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks,” said Paul’s doctor in a latter.
Additionally, boxing is ranked among the top three sports with the highest injury rate in recent Olympic Summer Games.
“Fighting Avila with a concussion and losing 22lbs in three days gave me slight brain damage, which was a bit scary. I had to take eight months off, so it’s not a joking matter,” said Bamba in November 2024.
“Wasn’t allowed to speak on it til [my promoters] decided to. Not everything is how it seems,” he said.
The Puerto Rican boxer passed on at the age of 35, his manager, the R&B singer Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith, broke the news on Friday. The news came barely less than a week after Bamba attained the WBA’s secondary “gold” cruiserweight belt with a sixth-round knockout of Rogelio Medina in New Jersey
Moreover, Studies have demonstrated that up to 20 percent of fighters will eventually suffer a concussion in their careers, yet many cases are not reported, more so, in amateur boxing.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 categorized boxing as an amateur activity, yet, it reported the highest number of injuries, as shown by the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM). Further, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, boxing was only second to BMX.
Furthermore, The American Association of Neurological Surgeons indicates that 90 percent of wrestlers sustain a traumatic brain damage during their career. Also, Alzheimer’s Research and Therapy released its findings showing that former boxers remain more prone to the natural ageing of the brain and other diseases of the brain.
However, despite the fact that boxing subjects athletes to such profound sufferings, it has remained to be most followed sports globally. In 2024, the astonishing number of eyeballs, online search enquiries and audience statistics across viewing podiums confirmed boxing’s status as one of the most popular and followed sports across the globe.
Further, in the course of this year, an approximated 60 million households followed the bout between ageing legendary boxer Mike Tyson and YouTuber cum fighter Jake Paul.
The future of boxing remains opaque for athletes since the sport promotes cause as much damage to your rival as possible, resulting to submission or knockout as a probable outcome, all of it deliberate, celebrated and glorified with fame and financial rewards contrary to what other sports do.