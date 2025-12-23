Andrew Tate Gets Torched After Baffling Boxing Loss Excuse

Andrew Tate made his professional boxing debut against Chase Demoor on the Misfits Boxing 'The Fight Before Christmas' card on December 19 and suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Given Tate's notoriety not only in the combat sports realm but in all of pop culture, there was a lot of intrigue about how he would look in the ring. And the consensus was that he looked old (which is fair, since he's 39 years old), slow, and quick to tire against Demoor.

This has prompted a lot of criticism from fans. And Tate hasn't done himself any favors with some of his comments when speaking about the loss.

Boxing Fans Roast Andrew Tate's Post-Fight Excuse

In a December 22 live stream, Tate said, "I don't even know, I've not yet had time to process why he beat me. I got tired after the second round, and I don't know why. [In] the first and second round, he couldn’t touch me. If I didn’t get tired, I would’ve won. I'm a better boxer. But I did get tired. Maybe it's ring rust, maybe I'm too old. Maybe he's too heavy and he kept leaning on me. I don't know why. But he did beat me."

The clip of Tate asserting that he's a better boxer than Demoor and his assertion that he would have won if he didn't get tired went supremely viral, and is prompting fans to roast his post-fight sentiment.

"Bro really said if he didn't lose, he'd have won," @ManiamAkash wrote.

"Nobody can forget Tate saying over and over and over that 'real' men don't make excuses and they take accountability," @GringoHodl added.

@AUBZfoo wrote, "Posting this after making your entire persona about being a man and not making excuses".

Wade Plemons said, "Yeah this isn’t how fighting works G..



"No 'ifs' in this game. The ring will tell the truth every time."

"If there wasn’t other streamers I would be the biggest streamer in the world type s***," added @ChristianTG92_.

"'if I didn't get tired I would of won' yh mate it's called working on your cardio. Not walking round smoking cigars calling yourself Top G everyday you nonce," said @KombatImmortal.

"i was neck and neck the first few steps with a marathon runner and then i got tired and they won. had i not gotten tired and was able to run faster, i would have won," added @chicagomedic.

"I dislike people who make excuses after losing," wrote @Utd_Anjola.

"Getting gassed after 2 rounds is crazy when your whole brand is 'discipline' …," added @Khallid4397.

It might be tough for Tate to live these comments down.

