The Next King Of Scotland - Sam Hickey vows to follow in the footsteps of boxing greats and bring titles home
By Harrison Minihane
Having signed professional terms with one of the world’s leading boxing promoters, Scottish amateur standout Sam Hickey has his sights set on greatness as he vows to bring world titles and massive fight nights back to Scotland.
One of the country’s most decorated amateur fighters, Hickey claimed Gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he was also named the tournament’s ‘Best Male Boxer’, and Bronze at the 2022 European Championships, making him the first Scottish athlete in 16 years to win a senior European medal.
The 24-year-old from Dundee, who was unfortunate to miss out on a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics after his weight category was removed, is also a five-time Scottish National Champion, GB Champion, European Junior Silver Medallist, European Youth Bronze Medallist and European Under 21 Bronze Medallist.
Hickey, who will be campaigning at middleweight under the guidance of coach and manager Robert McCracken, impressed in his professional debut last month, scoring a one-sided points victory over John Henry Mosquera as part of BOXXER’s High Voltage fight night at the Copper Box Arena in London on October 19th.
Having penned a promotional deal with BOXXER to fight live and exclusively on Sky Sports, the UK’s leading sports broadcaster, Hickey has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of boxing greats and to bring world titles and big fight night back to Scotland.
“I’m delighted to have signed with BOXXER,” said Hickey. “It's a fantastic opportunity for me. Sky Sports are one of the biggest broadcasters in the world and to box on their platform under the BOXXER banner is going to be great exposure for me and for people who want to follow my journey.
“I looked at ex-Team GB boxers like Lauren Price and Joshua Buatsi and the job BOXXER has done with them is great and I’d like to follow in their footsteps.
“I want to go all the way to become a world champion while representing Scottish and British boxing. I’d like to follow in the footsteps of great Scottish boxers like Ken Buchanan or in more recent times Scott Harrison, Ricky Burns and Josh Taylor. I want to bring world titles and massive fights back to Scotland.”
Hickey has the backing of BOXXER supremo Ben Shalom, with whom the talented young fighter has entrusted to guide his promising career.
Under the BOXXER banner, Shalom, who at 30 is the youngest licensed boxing promoter in Britain, currently works with a world-class stable of fighters featuring world champions, Olympic medallists and unbeaten contenders.
Fighters under the BOXXER banner include Chris Billam-Smith, Chris Eubank Jr, Joshua Buatsi, Natasha Jonas, Lauren Price, Ben Whittaker, Caroline Dubois, Adam Azim, Frazer Clarke, Viddal Riley, Callum Simpson and Karriss Artingstall.
“We’re delighted to have secured Sam’s signature,” said Shalom. “BOXXER is the home to the most exciting young talents in British boxing. We look forward to working with him and helping him to realise his ambition of becoming world champion and bringing many big nights back to Scotland. Sam has a very bright future ahead of him and with the backing of BOXXER and Sky Sports, he can go all the way!”