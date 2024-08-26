The Untold Story Of A Young Heavyweight Who Defeated Tyson Fury Once But Never Rematched
By Mohamed Bahaa
Tyson Fury made the crucial choice in 2008 to go from amateur boxing to the professional arena, a decision that would ultimately see him become two-time world heavyweight champion with a unique fighting style. But before he became well-known, there is a fascinating story from his amateur years that is not usually covered.
American fighter Michael Hunter will remember clearly Fury's amateur career participation in a UK against US boxing match staged in London in 2006. Hunter said that the evening he and Fury squared in the black-tie tournament's main event, the Americans had already ruled the evening, eliminating eight British opponents before his Fury battle. Although the judges declared Fury as the winner after three rounds, Hunter felt the decision was unfair.
"I kicked his butt. I almost had him knocked out, I had him out on his feet. Obviously, he was standing up so they gave him the victory," Hunter asserted. According to the American boxer, Fury never showed up even though a rematch was scheduled for a few days later. "We were supposed to fight again a couple days later but he never showed up, he just quit … They always do [that]. Pull out."
Hunter's comments cast a shadow over Fury's early career and imply that the future heavyweight champion might have been less dominant than his professional record indicates. When considering Fury's abilities, Hunter was skeptical, noting that Fury's talents might be overrated. "Obviously he was big and tall and hard to deal with, but I just don’t think he’s as polished as people think he is. I think he can rise to certain occasions but consistently been too spotty for me."
Michael Hunter offers a different perspective as he personally moved from cruiserweight to heavyweight following an unsuccessful try at Oleksandr Usyk's cruiserweight belt. Hunter's career path somewhat reflects Fury's, but it is Fury's choice to move on from the amateur ranks that sparked this recollection. Fury chose not to wait another four years for his opportunity at Olympic gold after missing a spot at the 2008 Olympics to British competitor David Price. Rather, he became professional, a choice that would pay off since he gained recognition for his unusual approach and ability to defeat tough opponents.
Hunter's story highlights a less-known part in the heavyweight champion's path to the top, therefore adding a fascinating depth to Fury's legendary career. It reminds us that every champion has fought both won and lost events that mold their road to excellence.