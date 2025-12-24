Jake Paul Reveals Next Steps And Personal Plans After Joshua Loss

The boxing community is still buzzing about the fact that Jake Paul was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in their December 19 fight.

Even though this outcome felt inevitable and the first few rounds didn't contain a ton of back-and-forth entertainment, most turned off Netflix that night happy, if only because they had been waiting years to see Jake Paul take a punch like the straight right hand that Joshua landed on him in the sixth round.

Then again, even Paul's biggest haters have to respect not only how he took that punch, but the way he stood up on his own power and handled the defeat after the referee waved the bout off.

In fact, Paul deserves credit for stepping into the ring in the first place, given all that he was risking to face Joshua.

Anthony Joshua fights against Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jake Paul asserted that he was going to take some time off from boxing during his post-fight interview. He had no choice but to take at least a short break, given that his jaw needs to heal after Joshua's punch broke it in two places, which ultimately required surgery.

But that isn't the only reason why it might be a while before the sweet science sees Paul back in the ring.

Jake Paul Opens Up About Boxing Comeback and Personal Plans Post-Joshua

Fresh off jaw surgery, Jake appeared on a December 23 episode of his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast. At one point in their discussion (which Jake only stayed for about 10 minutes because his jaw was hurting), Logan asked him at point-blank whether he intended to keep boxing.

Jake Paul is closing in to strike Julio Chavez Jr.'s face at the Honda Center in Anaheim California on June 29th, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Yeah," Jake responded. He then added, "Yeah. I'm gonna take some time off to go support Jutta at the Olympics. Then she's gonna move to Puerto Rico."

Jake is referring to his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, who is a Dutch speed skater and won a silver medal in the women's 1000m race event in the Beijing 2022 Olympics. She will also be competing in this event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.

Logan then asked whether Jake and Jutta might consider having kids, to which he said, "Yeah. That! I have such baby fever."

Therefore, it's clear that stepping back into the boxing ring is not at the top of Jake Paul's priorities as he heads into 2026. But he made it clear that he intends to continue boxing at some point, and will probably return before the year is over.

