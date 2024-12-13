The World Boxing Council Convention Highlights
By Daniel Mukenya
As the World Boxing Council’s 62 Convention in Hamburg concludes, it has been considered a success since it was the largest and had quite a number of issues discussed and suggestions floated along. Not to forget the awards medical and financial advice given to the boxers.
Vice President Houcine had some history lesson to give, being on for 51 years and counting, it is true to say that he knows quite a bit of how boxing has grown over the years. He told a story of how Adidas was involved in a connection that led to one of the earliest belts. He also reminded people of how the Don Jose Sulaiman (his former boss) was elected president when there were only 12 members.
A number of awards were passed across and trophies given to the winners. Some of the recipients of these awards were: Anson Wright who received the work horse award, Mr consistency went to Mauro Betty, Confederation of the year went to the EBU, Charlie Giles received commissioner of the year award and Thanapol Bhakibhumi got the committee chairman if the year award.
Tommy Morrison’s widow Trisha was awarded a WBC belt in order to carry on his legacy as his life was all about boxing. He was both a professional boxer and mixed martial artist who competed from 1988 to 2009. He was best known for his left hook and formidable punching power. He won the WBO heavyweight title in 1993 over George Foreman by unanimous decision.
The medical committee had a report from doctors Paul Wallace and Ricardo Monreal. They had a talk about gender and mental health. In gender because the WBC rules state that men fight men and women fight women, genetic identity has to be determined. This makes testing for all very important due to safety reasons.
Weight shedding also came up as it has become a common practice for boxers to try to lose weight in order to fit to certain weight classes. Though they have found ways to lose weight fast, Dr. Wallace warned that it has become dangerous since some of the fighters are trying to lose up to fifteen percent of their body weight in just 72 hours which is very dangerous.
Boxers’ financial wellbeing was also on the agenda with Billy Dib who leads the Financial Wellbeing of Boxers Commitee telling them to follow Uncle Sid’s advice of investing in property rather than fast cars and jewellery.
It is not a secret that most of the boxers suffer financially after retirement and eventually file for bankruptcy therefore WBC wants to institute a financial investment program so that boxers can retire with dignity. With all this in place, it will however be on the boxer and his or her financial advisers to be able to choose and invest wisely.
Ring officials were also heavily in attendance and got a thorough report on the WBC University from Xochiti Lagarda. The University offers judges, referees and supervisors courses tutored by the finest of the WBC.