Tim Bradley Explains Why Rolly Romero is a 'Defected Fighter' After Teofimo Lopez Loss

Rolando 'Rolly' Romero's third professional loss to Teofimo Lopez might have been the most damaging of his career.

Romero lost the WBA 'super' welterweight championship to Lopez by majority decision in his first attempted title defense. Although he personally believed he won the fight, many fans criticized his lackluster performance, especially after he hurt Lopez early.

Few were more critical of 'Rolly' than former two-division champion Tim Bradley, who called his performance evidence that he is a "defected fighter." Bradley claimed that Romero has been hesitant to engage in a brawl since his knockout loss to Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz in 2024.

"Look at how Rolly used to be — he was aggressive, he was coming forward, he was a damn dog," Bradley said on his YouTube channel. "Then he got his a-- knocked out by Gervonta Davis [and] Pitbull Cruz. Ever since he got knocked out by Pitbull Cruz, guess what? He been fighting on skates ever since. He don't believe in [his chin]. He's a defected fighter."

Romero officially landed just 73 punches in the 12-round fight, according to Compubox, averaging just 6.08 per round. After swarming Lopez in the fifth round, he never landed more than eight punches in any of the final seven frames.

Bradley compared the recent shift in Romero's career to that of his former rival, Manny Pacquiao, but not in a positive light.

Tim Bradley negatively compares Rolly Romero to Manny Pacquiao

Apr 3, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tim Bradley talks to the media before the start of his workout at Fortune Gym. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley claimed that 'Rolly' is not only concerned with his chin but also with "showing compassion." The 42-year-old believes Romero's devotion to Christianity has negatively impacted his career.

"You're showing compassion. Same stuff happened to Manny Pacquiao. He was knocking everything out, and then he went to God and he wasn't knocking nobody out. He's showing compassion to everybody. So when you add that on top of this, that's what we get. Then you put the friendship on top of this; this is what we get: trash-a** fight.

"But at the end of the day, you can't take nothing away from Teofimo Lopez. It takes two to tango, people. Rolly didn't want to tango. That ain't Teofimo's fault."

Romero called for a rematch after the loss, claiming he never got hit more than a handful of times and should have won the decision. However, Lopez appears likely to receive a mandatory order to defend his new belt against WBA 'regular' welterweight champion Jack Catterall.