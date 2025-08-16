Lamont Roach Drops Devastating Update On Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch
While there wasn't that big of an appetite for Gervonta "Tank" Davis' WBA lightweight title defense against Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1, that fight ended up being the talking point of the boxing world for weeks and months afterward.
This is because Roach gave Davis the fight of his life. While the bout ended up as a majority draw, many believe that Roach outboxed Davis and ultimately deserved to get his hand raised.
What's for sure is that Davis made several controversial decisions during the fight (such as taking a knee in the middle of the ninth round) that would have gotten him disqualified and should have at least cost him a point, which would have resulted in Roach winning.
Regardless, that first fight is now in the rearview mirror. And after months of rematch negotiations, it began getting reported that Roach and Davis would be fighting for a second time on August 16.
Of course, August 16 is today. And Davis and Roach are not fighting.
Lamont Roach Gets Brutally Honest About Gervonta Davis Rematch
Gervonta Davis has been in the news of late, and the headlines haven't been good. In addition to claims that he's retiring from boxing, Davis was also arrested for charges of assault after an alleged domestic violence dispute with his ex-girlfriend. However, while those charges have ultimately been dropped, it shows that Davis has other things going on outside of boxing.
And this has made the rematch seem unlikely, which Lamont Roach revealed in an August 15 interview with BoxingScene.
"It don't look like it's happening," Roach said of the Davis rematch in the interview. "That's just to put it out there and be transparent with everyone... So that's what it is, and that's what it's looking like.
"Again, we still haven't heard from his camp specifically, when it comes to the business. So it is what it is. As far as my future, man, we're moving on. We can't just sit around and drag our feet," Roach added.
When asked about his next moves, Roach said, "We're not going to sit and wait. I think [Davis' team's] best bet is to try and structure something. If not, we're gonna move forward."
When Roach was asked whether he believes Davis wants to fight him, he said, "Honestly, no."
It sounds like fans shouldn't be getting their hopes up that these two will settle their score in the ring.
