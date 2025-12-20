Jake Paul Reacts After Losing Fight to Anthony Joshua: ‘I Think My Jaw Is Broken’
Anthony Joshua took care of business Friday night. And Jake Paul was on the receiving end.
In a rather ugly fight, Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul at the 1:31 mark of the sixth round at Kayesa Center in Miami. Paul was knocked down four times throughout the match, but in the sixth round he didn’t get back up by the time the referee counted to 10.
“I think my jaw is broken,” Paul said after the match. “Man, that was good. Nice little a-- whooping from one of the best to ever do it. I love this s---, and I’ll be back to get a world championship belt at some point.”
Paul, who called himself a “madman” for signing up to fight Joshua in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, wasn’t expected to last very long in the fight.
“I’m not surprised,” Paul said when asked about boxing into the sixth round. “I just got tired, to be honest. It was just so much handling his weight. If I had better cardio, I could’ve kept it up and kept fighting. He did amazing; he hits really hard.”
Paul suffered the second loss of his boxing career and the first since he lost to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, 2023. He’s now 12–2 with seven knockouts.
Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion and gold medalist for Great Britain in the 2012 Summer Olympics, improves to 29–4 in his career.