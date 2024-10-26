Tony Bellew Backs Jack Catterall To Win Against Prograis In High-Stakes Matchup
Former English professional boxer Anthony Lewis Bellew (Tony Bellew) says that he expects Jack Catterall to win his upcoming fight against Regis Prograis because he is hard to hit and he hits harder than anyone expects. This bout, in Manchester, England, marks his third consecutive headlining event. He’s also set to lead the first boxing card at the newly launched Co-Op Live Arena, which will be Europe’s largest indoor venue once fully operational.
Known for his southpaw stance and accurate punching, Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs), presents a challenging style in the ring. His skill in reading fights and adjusting tactics has earned him praise from analysts and boxers alike. The Chorley-born fighter uses his stance to create complex angles, often keeping just out of reach to limit his opponents' offensive opportunities. Catterall’s disciplined footwork enables him to avoid unnecessary exchanges, positioning him perfectly for sharp counter-punches. His jab plays a central role in his strategy, setting up stronger punches and maintaining distance.
"I just feel Jack Catterall is going from strength to strength. He'll have the world of confidence after getting that decision over Josh Taylor and I fully expect him to win this to be honest. His style is very underrated. He’s hard to hit and he hits harder. The biggest part of Jack Catterall is he hits harder than anyone expects, I haven't seen many hurting Josh Taylor but I've seen Catterall do it on countless occasions. If I was going to edge towards anyone, I was edging towards Jack Catterall purely because he was the man who was hurting the other guy. He's really heavy handed and his skill set is exceptional. His judgment of distance and time is second to none,” said Tony Bellew in an exclusive interview with bestonlinepokersites.ltd.
The 31-year-old suffered a contentious points loss to Josh Taylor in 2022 while contending for the undisputed super-lightweight title. Although many felt Catterall had done enough to secure the win, the decision went in Taylor’s favor in Glasgow. Earlier this year, Catterall took his revenge, defeating Taylor in a fairly straightforward bout in May. However, with no titles on the line, he has yet to fulfill his goal of becoming a world boxing champion and this fight against Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs), could be pivotal for securing a title contention opportunity.