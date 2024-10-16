Tony Bellew Exclusive!
Former English Professional Boxer Tony Bellew retired with a record of 30 wins and one draw from 34 matches. The boxing analyst and commentator continues to give insights on the professional boxing scene. In a recent exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated in collaboration with Sportscasting, Bellew opened up on his favourite fighter to watch currently, Tyson Fury versus Usyk December rematch and the recent Daniel Dubois win.
SI: Right, slightly more open-ended question here. Who is your favourite fighter to watch in the current era?
Bellew: Do you know what? You'll be shocked. My favourite fighter to watch in today's era? Gervonta Davis. He's exciting, he's ruthless, he's a killer with boxing gloves on. I think he's the most exciting fighter in the world. He excites me when I watch. When I watch Tank fight, I don't know what's coming. It could be anything. He’s Wild. Outside of him, I love watching Canelo fight. Technically brilliant. I love watching Beterbiev. Anthony Joshua. All of them I like watching. I love Terence Crawford. Terence Crawford is a brilliant fighter. One of the technically outstanding. But if you ask me to tune in to one fighter. Gervonta Davis it is.
SI: What does Tyson Fury have to do to beat Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch?
Bellew: Has to get on top of him. He has to use the weight and the size as an advantage. Why are you trying to box a guy you're twice the size of? He thought he was going to box Oleksandr Usyk. He thought Oleksandr Usyk was going to try and box him. He never expected Oleksandr Usyk to go in and try and bully him and press him. Well, he didn't try and bully him, he did bully him. He bullied him for 12 rounds and pushed him back. No one seen that coming. Not one single journalist, not one single pundit, not one single analyst said, Oleksandr Usyk will bully Tyson Fury for 12 rounds. That's what he done. I said, hands up, he'll beat him. I said, Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Tyson Fury. To which everyone said, Oh, no he won't, you're just saying that because he beat you. Well, no, I told you he'd beat him. I thought he'd go and box him on the back foot. I think in a rematch, he will box him on the back foot and he'll win in a canter.
But if he chooses that pressing style again and wants to outwork Tyson Fury, I think that's dangerous, that could be playing into Fury’s hands. It worked last time, but you know, I don't think Fury will make the same mistake twice to be fair. I think he'll want to come in more, get close to him, make it rough and it'll be, it'll be a great fight to watch. Burn through his kind of stamina or try and burn him out. You've gotta do something. You've physically gotta get hold of Oleksandr Usyk, his footwork is so good. He never allows you to hold him for long periods. You've gotta make it a dog fight, 'cause he's never gonna outbox him. There is no one that is a better boxer in this world and the heavyweight division than Oleksandr Usyk. Do not have a great boxing match. Do not have a boxing match with a great boxer. It doesn't make sense. I still can't believe he allowed himself to be bullied and muffed up in that first fight. He’ll have learnt from his mistakes.
SI: How long will Daniel Dubois be a champion?
Bellew: I think he could be dethroned if he faces AJ. I just don't know. But if he doesn't face AJ. I think he wipes out most other heavyweights. He's so brave, so strong. If he fights the way he fought AJ, he was like a man possessed. He jumped on him with a laser like focus, tunnel vision and just didn't care what was coming back. But we've seen this same guy I've seen in the ring, I've seen him get stopped by a jab. I've also seen him stay on his knee looking up at people. Like against Joe Joyce. I think Daniel's a very complex character. I think it's what's going on up here (head) as much as what's going on in here (heart). And if, if you can get in here (head) with him, you've got a chance. If he's got that tunnel vision and that mindset, he's a proper problem as AJ found out.
Bellew announced his retirement from boxing, after his final match in November 2018 when he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk. On a rematch, he was very candid that Oleksandr Usyk will defeat Tyson Fury and that if Usyk chose the pressing style again and wanted to outwork Tyson Fury, he would be playing into Fury’s hand. The Usyk versus Fury clash is scheduled for Saturday 21st December at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.