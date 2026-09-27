Tyson Fury Claims Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua Are Putting Mega Bout in Jeopardy

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua was finally announced last week after a long and drawn-out negotiation process. However, it appears that the bout is already in doubt.

The British boxing icons were set to meet in Cardiff, Wales, on December 11, after the two had had one another in their sights for quite some years. Now, Fury claims they're considering alternative matchups for that date.

Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine posted on X on Sept 25, saying, "Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua could be called off due to issues, according to sources," before the Gypsy King took to Instagram to comment on the fight's status.

Tyson Fury says Hearn and Joshua backing out due to contract complications

Eddie Hearn after the WBC Interim World Flyweight bout at the BP Pulse Live on November 30, 2024. | IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in the social media video, former world champion Fury said, "Breaking news: Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are trying to pull out of the fight.

"They're saying they're not going to fight now. They're s***house cowards. It's mainly to do with Eddie Hearn's ego. He's making up a million different things and threatening [by saying] 'We're not going to fight.'"

He added, "The Gypsy king is coming back to the United Kingdom to thrash you in front of all my fans in Wales, and you're making a million excuses."

Fury also said that Turki Alalshikh was considering other headline bouts for the event. According to Coppinger, these bouts are Ryan Garcia vs Terence Crawford, who has already shot down the idea, and Tyson Fury vs David Benavidez.

One of the major points of contention for the bout was the promoters. Eddie Hearn has claimed on several occasions that the contract signed on his and Joshua's side states that Dana White cannot be involved in the promotion of the event. White's involvement appears to be causing the issues, putting the bout in jeopardy.

However, the UFC boss has pushed back on these comments.

Recently speaking to Sky Sports, the Zuffa Boxing frontman said, "Eddie Hearn must spend 24 hours a day doing interviews. I've never seen someone do more interviews.

"It's good for the fight. I think a lot of people are becoming aware of the fight just by it not being done. [Hearn says] I'm not involved in the promotion of the fight. I'm sitting here promoting the fight right now. Who's going to stop me?"

White was then asked what he thought of comments from Hearn saying the UFC president 'had lost', to which he responded, "What did I lose? I promise you: I've lost nothing."