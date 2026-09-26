Terence Crawford Reacts to Report Linking Him to Fury vs Joshua Replacement Bout

There are seemingly cracks in the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua saga once again, as it has been reported that the bout is now in jeopardy. Just days after the fight was announced, Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine reported that the meeting may be 'called off'.

He added, "A replacement fight between Terence Crawford and Ryan Garcia is being considered... Another possibility: Tyson Fury-David Benavidez."

The issues in question reportedly revolve around Dana White's involvement, as Eddie Hearn does not want Zuffa involved in the event.

Crawford has not competed professionally in the past 12 months, since his super middleweight triumph over Canelo Alvarez. Now, 'Bud' has responded to the reports.

Terence Crawford | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Terence Crawford surprised by reports he's being considered to face Ryan Garcia in December

Although it is reported that Terence Crawford vs. Ryan Garcia is an alternative headline bout for the Cardiff event in December, it appears as if it comes as news to the now-retired fighter.

"Damn, what I miss?" posted Crawford on X. He then replied to Coppinger's report, saying, "Where you hear this at?"

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael responded to Crawford's first post, saying, "You're fighting Ryan Garcia Dec 11 apparently," to which the multi-weight champion again responded in bewilderment.

"Damn, am I [fighting Garcia]? Why don't I know about this?" Terence Crawford

🤣🤣🤣 dam am I? Why I don’t know about this? — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) September 26, 2026

Garcia is sitting high after his emphatic win over Conor Benn earlier this month. However, Crawford has expressed on multiple occasions that he is happily retired and not interested in returning to boxing.

Tyson Fury confirmed in a post on Instagram that Turki Alalshikh is considering alternative match-ups for the UK event, as he claimed that Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua are backing out of the bout.

Crawford and Garcia did engage in an exchange of words last week, as 'Bud' said, "Ryan Garcia only talks tough for the internet. He knows it's all for show. I promise if I saw him without his security guards and the cameras, he'd be a completely different person. He says I'm a bully, but I was the one they got for the bullies."

Garcia responded, "Okay, so let's square up, bro. On or off the ring, I'm ready to handle this."

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

"When you ready I'm retired, so we gotta do it out of the ring," Crawford replied.

As for the other alternative bout between Fury and Benavidez, 'The Gypsy King' did not directly mention the cruiserweight world champion. There has also been no official comment from 'The Monster' Benavidez.

The bout between Fury and Joshua is also yet to be officially canceled.