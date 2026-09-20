Eddie Hearn Gives Dana White Humbling Reality Check

Dana White and TKO wanted to enter the boxing promotion business with the same dominance that they hold over mixed martial arts. However, while the UFC was there at MMA's beginning, Zuffa walks onto a global stage that's over a century old, with promotions and organizations firmly entrenched in the sport, which will not bend to Zuffa's will.

White usually runs through his business relatively unchecked. Yet, boxing differs significantly from MMA, and he is beginning to realize this challenging truth.

Matchroom's Eddie Hearn chooses not to yield to White in any shape, form, or manner. As a result, the two remain locked in what seems like an eternal war of words. Yet, what may frustrate White is that he possesses an equal in Hearn, whereas he has no peer in MMA.

The biggest fight in boxing, the anticipated matchup between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, appears poised to take place in Great Britain. This development frustrates White significantly. However, Hearn stands on business when he discusses the fight, his fighter, and the Zuffa Boxing co-founder.

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Eddie Hearn serves Dana White a reality check

As of this writing, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, looks like the frontrunner to host the fight. Projected for December, the fight looked for months like it would be held in New York. The main issue? Anthony Joshua refused to move the fight from his standpoint. Hearn explains Joshua's mindset and what he thinks the former heavyweight champion wants.

“That is why, unfortunately for these people, the fight will not be taking place in America, because Anthony Joshua is not a sell-out,” Hearn said.

“Anthony Joshua could have taken many millions more to do the fight in America. We want the fight in Britain. The support that we've had on social media has made us double down on our principles on this. We're not trying to hurt the fight. We’ve never done anything else, and what he [White] can’t get his head around is that Anthony Joshua won’t take a little bit more money to do the fight in America, because he cares."

Despite multiple attempts to bully his way into a lead position in the sport, White hasn't succeeded. His insistence on effectively ending sanctioning bodies has failed, and the only thing he's managed to do is strengthen bonds between the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC.

The alphabet organizations have, in a way, banded together to keep White's power in check. For months, White has publicly voiced his anger and mockery at the Fury-Joshua fight taking too long to finalize. Hearn offered a strong parting shot.

“And Dana White thinks you can throw a little bit of money at someone and they’ll dance to your f---ing tune. Well, guess what? Not on AJ’s watch.”

Hearn, while not as boisterous as White may have silenced White, at least for now.