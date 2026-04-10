Tyson Fury Dominates Spotlight as Heavyweight Stars Gather for Netflix Fight Card

Tyson Fury won the red carpet with his attendance at the "Grand Arrival" event in central London on Wednesday.

The event, which took place at Soho House in London, a stone’s throw from the River Thames, brought out some of Boxing’s biggest stars for the joint Ring Magazine and Netflix event. Netflix brought some of that Hollywood glamor to a poolside rooftop event.

Britain's two-time former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-2-1 with 24 KOs) will take on menacing Russian fighter Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2 with 19 KOs) this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

We have arrived at tonight’s Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov launch party 🤩



🎟️ Tickets on sale NOW: https://t.co/Y66jtzZti9 #FuryMakhmudov | April 11th | LIVE on Netflix | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pic.twitter.com/lvTlyXybVa — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) April 8, 2026

Earlier in the day, the two fighters posed atop the iconic stadium (supported by safety wire, of course, as a part of the promotional material for this fight).

Private membership clubs like Soho House are something the United Kingdom does better than the U.S. these days. You can add heavyweight boxers to that list as well. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua being the old guard of their era, with Fabio Wardley and especially Moses Itauma now, suggest the future of the division in the UK is bright.

There are other stars like Daniel Dubois who are somewhere in between, and plenty more who will likely never make it past the domestic level. It's worth noting this card on Netflix will also feature a British title fight.

“I am picking Tyson Fury to win this one,” said Johnny Fisher, who is often referred to by his ring moniker, the “Romford Bull.” Fisher is one of the more entertaining heavyweight prospects in the United Kingdom at the moment and is a genuinely affable guy, having previously spoken to KO On SI when he appeared in a celebrity padel tournament.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

In one of the other fights, Fisher said he was leaning towards Australian Justia Huni (12-1 with 7 KOs) to defeat Frazer Clark. However, he admitted that Frazer Clark (9-2-1, 7 KOs) remains a dangerous puncher. Huni was stopped with one punch by Fabio Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) in their encounter.

Fisher also told KO On SI he is picking Connor Benn (24-1 with 14 Kos) to win his fight against New Orleans fighter Regis Prograis (30-3 with 24 KOs).

Last stand for Regis Prograis?

🔥REGIS PROGRAIS ARRIVES IN LONDON TO FACE OFF WITH CONOR BENN….



🎥 Ring Magazine pic.twitter.com/N97yp5g8zG — Boxing King Media (@boxingkingmedia) April 7, 2026

Regis Prograis is the only American on the Netflix card. He was the last of the fighters on the card to attend a photo shoot at Soho House.

This relaxed approach to this fight differs from his approach to his last ring appearance in the UK. In October 2019, Prograis came to the United Kingdom to take on Josh Taylor. After the weigh-in in Canary Wharf, Prograis seemed upset. He ended up losing a close fight and the honor of being the first four-belt champion in the junior welterweight division.

He has shrugged off rumors of injuries in the build-up to his fight and is a significant underdog against Connor Benn. If somehow “Rogarou” can summon his legs and take the fight to the inside against Benn, he should have some success.

In addition to the fighters on the card, a number of figures from the international and British boxing scene attended the event, including former contender Dylan Whyte, who was the last big-name fighter to leave the event.