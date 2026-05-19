Tyson Fury Gives Latest Update on Plans Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury has admitted that he wants another fight in August ahead of his blockbuster fight with Anthony Joshua.

It was announced in April that the pair have officially signed to fight one another at the back end of this year, hopefully on British soil, with Wembley Stadium as the likely venue in October or November.

Joshua still has his warm-up fight against Kristian Prenga on July 25 to get through before they could meet in the ring, which would be his first outing since knocking out Jake Paul and his first proper heavyweight fight since suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of Daniel Dubois in 2024.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

But it looks as though Fury is about to line up another fight in August, putting the potential scrap in more jeopardy in favor of staying in fight shape.

“So, my fight plan this year is three fights,” Fury said on FurociTV. “So it will be April, August, and whenever the big fight’s announced – either October, November.

"We haven’t got an opponent yet, but again: it’s never about the opponent; it’s just about me versus me, always.

“So, whoever the opponent is – if it’s Joe Bloggs or if it’s Mike Tyson – it’s all important to me. It’s just the run-out for me, like, just to get sharper for the big one.

Andy Ruiz to step up and fight Fury?

Fury's last outing was in April against Arslanbek Makhmudov, where he eased to a unanimous decision victory over the Russian, his first fight since back-to-back losses against the current heavyweight king, Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

Queensberry boss and promoter of Fury, Frank Warren, was singing a similar tune last week when asked about Fury's plans. He would rather take the risk on another shakeout than be rusty again after potentially seven or eight months out of the ring.

“He will fight [before facing Joshua]," Warren told Sky Sports. "He wants to fight, he’s made that very clear."

Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz on September 17, 2023. | IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

There had been rumors that former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz would end his nearly two-year hiatus from the ring to step in with Fury, but Warren was quick to dispel those whispers.

“He doesn’t want to be back in the ring by November, which I think will be a gap of about seven or eight months," Warren explained. "He wants to fight, he doesn’t want to be rusty again, and he wants to get in there, but it won’t be against Andy Ruiz.”