Tyson Fury Opponent Mariusz Wach Competes in 6 vs 1 MMA Bout

Mariusz Wach returned to the ring just three weeks after suffering a stoppage loss to former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a bizarre 6-on-1 boxing match.

The bout was contested under K-1 rules with MMA gloves. Wach outlasted his first two opponents. They then tagged in the next two men. Wach was more aggressive in the second round, but the fight was waved off in just three rounds.

It's another bizarre fight that Wach has taken, and so soon after his fight against Fury.

Mariusz Wach needs to be protected from the blood merchants and from himself. The man should not have been anywhere near a ring with Fury and certainly not in a 1 vs. 6 handicap match immediately thereafter. He is a washed, out of shape, middle aged man. This is fucking grotesque… https://t.co/B2gn3gM4Ec — Lou DiBella🥊 (@loudibella) August 9, 2026

Tyson Fury stopped Mariusz Wach in seven rounds. The 46-year-old is now just 3-8 in his last 11 boxing matches. Still, he had at least one decent moment, according to footage of the fight, where he caught Fury with a decent right hand that Fury essentially circled into along the ropes.

On November 10, 2012, the then-27-0 Pole reached the peak of his career. Wach faced Wladimir Klitschko for the unified heavyweight championship, losing a wide 12-round unanimous decision. He was never really in that fight either.

Three years later, on November 28, 2015, Tyson Fury defeated that same Klitschko by unanimous decision in a result that earned global attention. Klitschko retired with a record of 64-5, including 53 knockouts, while Fury improved to 36-2-1, with 24 knockouts after this July 24, 2026 bout with Wach.

Wladimir Klitschko (left) throws a punch at Mariusz Wach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not the first time Wach has done this

Wach holds a 39-14 record with 20 knockouts, but he has accomplished something even Fury has never accomplished -- fighting three men at the same time.

This weekend wasn't the first time Wach took on multiple opponents in his native Poland.

At Prime Show MMA 14 in Pruszków, Poland, on October 11, 2025, Wach simultaneously faced Dawid “Wampirek” Baran, Mariusz “Super Mario” Sobczak and Rafał “Pezet” Beyger, forcing all three out of the contest in a little over three minutes.

His three opponents at the time were all social media "influencers," according to press reports. Pezet is a Polish rapper, Wampirek apparently claims to be a vampire, and SuperMario is not Italian.

It was billed as an all-out MMA contest. It descended into an all-out farce. Wach stood his ground and destroyed his opponents one by one, who never tried to coordinate their attacks against their bigger and more experienced rival.

The future of British Heavyweight boxing is NOW! 🇬🇧🥊



Moses Itauma finishes Mariusz Wach in round 2! #JoyceChisora | LIVE on TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/vAKLroAgin — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) July 27, 2024

Wach last captured the attention of the boxing world when Moses Itauma looked like a heavyweight Manny Pacquiao, landing some smooth combinations while crossing the T on him with his footwork.

Wach had a remarkable amateur career, representing Poland in European and Olympic championships.

Time to retire?

Such gimmicks are not entirely unknown in combat sports. Former heavyweight champion George Foreman once fought five men in a single night in Toronto in 1975 in five separate bouts in an effort to rebuild after his loss to Muhammad Ali in the Rumble in the Jungle in 1974.

Wach made his debut in the Prime Show MMA 14: New Deal in his native Poland. It wasn't his first time behind the mesh of the octagon. The Polish warrior has also fought in kickboxing and in MMA. Despite the loss this weekend, he is likely to continue his career at 46.