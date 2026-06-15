Tyson Fury Teases Zuffa Boxing Signing at UFC Freedom 250 Event

Both Tyson Fury and his potential new promoter, Dana White, heavily teased the possibility of Fury signing with the rebel organization ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua later this year.

Fury made a dramatic and shock entrance at the UFC Freedom 250 event this weekend, walking out onto the White House Lawn to 'Sex is on Fire' by the Kings of Leon in a hat with 'Donald Trump for Prime Minister' on the front.

There has been a heated back-and-forth between White, Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren since the UFC boss has entered boxing, which has recently intensified after White claimed he would be the promoter for Fury vs Joshua. Both Hearn and Warren vehemently denied these claims as both fighters are under contract with them.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

White has been working closely with Turki Alalshikh through Zuffa Boxing and seems to be his favored promoter, which could mean that he knew something about Fury's future that perhaps Warren and Hearn did not.

Fury teases major announcement

But speaking on the broadcast, Fury alluded to a major announcement coming soon for both him and White.

"I think I'm going to let Dana do the speaking, let him do the announcement," Fury teased. "It's a massive, massive, massive announcement.”

This would be a monumental shift in the boxing landscape and would arguably be the first true global superstar that Zuffa Boxing has signed. Fury would be following suit with his compatriot Conor Benn, who ditched his long-time promoter and friend Eddie Hearn in favor of a more lucrative deal with White.

Dana White | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Other big names who have made a move are two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, Edgar Berlanga, Richardson Hitchins and even Shakur Stevenson has been linked with a move

The UFC White House event was a success with Justin Gaethje pulling off an incredible upset, forcing the seemingly unstoppable Ilia Topuria to retire on his stool, forfeiting his lightweight title. After the dramatic conclusion, Dana White spoke to the press and poured more fuel on the fire surrounding himself and Fury.

"We’ll make an announcement soon,” White said.

“Listen, let me reiterate. Judge me 1 January 2027 on what we’ve done this year on boxing. I keep talking about all these other guys - talking a lot of smack - I haven’t said anything about any of these guys. I’m in my lane, I’m doing my thing.

"Just sit back and watch. We’ll make an announcement soon.”

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

If this major announcement is the signing of Fury to Zuffa boxing, it will likely be for the Joshua fight rather than the Brit's next warm-up fight, which he has said will be in August with his current promoter, Warren.

Whilst the details of Fury's contract with Warren aren't public, it is safe to assume that the veteran promoter will not take this lying down and will come out guns blazing to try and keep Fury under his Queensberry banner.