Eddie Hearn Claims Dana White 'Got His Bum Slapped' Over Recent Fury-Joshua Comment

The promoter battle over the anticipated heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury continues to be a war of words, with Eddie Hearn delivering the latest blow to Dana White.

White initially claimed to be the promoter of the expected fight, which has yet to be officially announced, a statement that was quickly refuted by Hearn and Frank Warren. White clapped back by saying he knows where the fight is going to be, leaving the entire situation up in the air.

However, according to Hearn, White “got his bum slapped” by Turki Alalshikh for his comments. The Matchroom Boxing chairman celebrated his claim that Zuffa Boxing was forced to remove posts from White’s most recent press conference.

Eddie Hearn | IMAGO / AAP

Hearn on White's 'bum slap'

“Zuffa got told to remove all their posts regarding what he said at the press conference,” Hearn told Fight Hub TV. “No one mentioned it. I put it on my story. I said, ‘Good boy Dana, take your posts down.’ Because as soon as he made those, I went to Turki Alalshikh and I said, ‘What’s the f—’s this guy talking about?’ He said, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it.’ And then next week, the team said, ‘Don’t worry, it’s all been taken down.’ He got his bum slapped again.”

A Fury vs. Joshua fight has not yet been officially announced beyond reports that both sides agreed to the matchup in late 2026. If the fight does come to fruition, it would undoubtedly be one of the biggest boxing events of the year.

Joshua is currently scheduled to face Kristian Prenga on July 25, with Fury rumored to be taking a similar tune-up matchup on August 1.

Promoters continue fighting over Fury-Joshua

Despite the fight still being at least a few months away, Fury vs. Joshua continues to be a three-way battle among promoters.

While Hearn and White have taken most of the headlines, Warren has also been in the fire. The Queensberry Promotions owner said he had it written into Fury’s contract that Zuffa Boxing would not be allowed to promote any of his fights.

Dana White | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, and Warren, Fury’s promoter, appear to be aligned in their desire to keep White away from the fight. Neither appears to care who ends up actually promoting the fight as long as it does not become a Zuffa Boxing event.

White has not yet promoted a fight involving either Joshua or Fury. The only major event he promoted that was not directly tied to Zuffa Boxing was headlined by Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in September 2025.