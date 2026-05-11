Dana White Gives Cryptic Response to Shakur Stevenson-Zuffa Boxing Rumor

Could Zuffa Boxing have signed its next big star?

The company has been rapidly adding fighters to its banner over the past four months. Late last week, Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix reported that 140-pound champion and pound-for-pound star Shakur Stevenson is finalizing a deal to sign with Zuffa Boxing.

Stevenson, currently ranked third on the Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings, is one of the biggest stars in the sport, and arguably the best current American fighter following Terence Crawford's retirement.

Dana White teases Shakur Stevenson signing

At the post-card press conference for Zuffa 06, Dana White addressed the report from Mannix, leaving the answer up in the air.

“Did we announce Shakur Stevenson? No? Possibly,” White said with a smirk. “Listen, at the end of the day, I think that everybody is going to be here at Zuffa Boxing.”

Zuffa Boxing has been ramping up its high-profile signings in recent months. In April, super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga and welterweight contender Richardson Hitchins announced deals with Zuffa Boxing. Later in the month, British cruiserweight contender Chris Billiam-Smith announced a deal with Zuffa Boxing and that he would be headlining Zuffa 07 in Bournemouth, England.

Stevenson would be easily the most high-profile boxer in the Zuffa Boxing stable. Stevenson and Conor Benn have also gone back and forth, both in person and on social media, when discussing a potential fight.

Shakur Stevenson is one of the biggest stars in all of boxing. | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

White hinted at another large signing for Zuffa Boxing

Shakur Stevenson wasn’t the only popular American boxer that Dana White hinted at signing.

White was also asked about the potential of welterweight champion Devin Haney signing with Zuffa Boxing. Haney and his father, Bill Haney, hinted at a large $100 million contract with a promotion.

"New deal worth over 100 million before 30 years old? Who’s your manager?" Bill Haney teased on X.

New deal worth over 100 million before 30 years old?



Who’s your manager? 😎 — Bill Haney (@BillHaney77) May 6, 2026

White was also asked about the rumors that the contract was with Zuffa Boxing, to which he replied with a smirk.

“I think that everybody is going to be at Zuffa Boxing eventually,” White said. “At the end of 2026 … judge us by our body of work as we head into 2027. I don’t know why I would say things that aren’t true. Look at what we’ve done in just four months.”

Whether it’s a big fight for Haney, Stevenson, or Conor Benn, Zuffa Boxing and White are building up their stable to compete with other major boxing promotions.