Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Odds and Prediction

Coming off yet another pseudo-retirement hiatus, Tyson Fury (34-2-1) returns to make his Netflix boxing debut against Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2).

Fury, 37, has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice in 2024. 'The Gypsy King' lost the first fight by a close, split decision, but the second was much more decisive, leading to Fury's latest short-lived retirement.

Makhmudov, 36, has fought twice since Fury last competed, beating Ricardo Brown and David Allen in 2025. The wins allowed Makhmudov to rebound from a rocky 1-2 stretch that included knockout losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov moneyline odds

Tyson Fury: -650

Arslanbek Makhmudov: +430

Over 7.5 Rounds: -126

Under 7.5 Rounds: -106

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov method of victory

Tyson Fury by KO/TKO: -220

Tyson Fury by decision: +350

Arslanbek Makhmudov by KO/TKO: +550

Arslanbek Makhmudov by decision: +1300

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov prediction

When fighters come out of retirement, there tend to be a lot of questions, but at this point, it is almost as routine for Fury as a typical fight camp. However, there are still many unknowns as Fury prepares for Makhmudov without a head trainer, while his father publicly airs their deteriorating relationship.

That being said, Fury is still being set up to shine in his home country against a fighter who was an underdog in his last fight against David Allen.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Fury will own a substantial three-inch height and nine-inch reach advantage, an unusual hurdle for the 6-foot-6 Makhmudov. The Russian's height has allowed him to get away with a subpar jab, but he now faces the unprecedented challenge of having to be the fighter to break into range against a quicker, more fundamentally sound boxer.

With 19 of his 21 wins coming by knockout, Makhmudov has the power to threaten a 37-year-old Fury. But with all but three of those stoppage victories coming within the first two rounds, Makhmudov can be somewhat of a one-trick pony, especially without a consistent method of setting up his power shots.

Asking Makhmudov to stop Fury, a former champion known for his defensive prowess who has never been knocked out, is a stretch, much less in the first two rounds. Makhmudov tends to fall off a steep cliff and fade significantly after the first four rounds.

Even at this point in his career and training without a structured fight camp, Fury has a leg up on Makhmudov in nearly every category. 'The Gypsy King' will have to weather an early storm, but the stoppage should present itself in the middle rounds.

Prediction: Tyson Fury by KO/TKO