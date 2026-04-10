Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Odds and Prediction
Coming off yet another pseudo-retirement hiatus, Tyson Fury (34-2-1) returns to make his Netflix boxing debut against Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2).
Fury, 37, has not fought since losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice in 2024. 'The Gypsy King' lost the first fight by a close, split decision, but the second was much more decisive, leading to Fury's latest short-lived retirement.
Makhmudov, 36, has fought twice since Fury last competed, beating Ricardo Brown and David Allen in 2025. The wins allowed Makhmudov to rebound from a rocky 1-2 stretch that included knockout losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov moneyline odds
Tyson Fury: -650
Arslanbek Makhmudov: +430
Over 7.5 Rounds: -126
Under 7.5 Rounds: -106
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov method of victory
Tyson Fury by KO/TKO: -220
Tyson Fury by decision: +350
Arslanbek Makhmudov by KO/TKO: +550
Arslanbek Makhmudov by decision: +1300
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov prediction
When fighters come out of retirement, there tend to be a lot of questions, but at this point, it is almost as routine for Fury as a typical fight camp. However, there are still many unknowns as Fury prepares for Makhmudov without a head trainer, while his father publicly airs their deteriorating relationship.
That being said, Fury is still being set up to shine in his home country against a fighter who was an underdog in his last fight against David Allen.
Fury will own a substantial three-inch height and nine-inch reach advantage, an unusual hurdle for the 6-foot-6 Makhmudov. The Russian's height has allowed him to get away with a subpar jab, but he now faces the unprecedented challenge of having to be the fighter to break into range against a quicker, more fundamentally sound boxer.
With 19 of his 21 wins coming by knockout, Makhmudov has the power to threaten a 37-year-old Fury. But with all but three of those stoppage victories coming within the first two rounds, Makhmudov can be somewhat of a one-trick pony, especially without a consistent method of setting up his power shots.
Asking Makhmudov to stop Fury, a former champion known for his defensive prowess who has never been knocked out, is a stretch, much less in the first two rounds. Makhmudov tends to fall off a steep cliff and fade significantly after the first four rounds.
Even at this point in his career and training without a structured fight camp, Fury has a leg up on Makhmudov in nearly every category. 'The Gypsy King' will have to weather an early storm, but the stoppage should present itself in the middle rounds.
Prediction: Tyson Fury by KO/TKO
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1