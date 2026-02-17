Tyson Fury Reveals Unusual Training Plan Ahead of Makhmudov Fight

Tyson Fury was back to his boastful self, taking all the headlines from the press conference ahead of his return to the ring against the Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 at the Tottenham Hotspur Arena.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Fury left analysts shocked when he announced that he wouldn't have a trainer in his corner ahead of his return fight, referencing the fictional Rocky 3 movie character, James Clubber Lang.

"Like Clubber Lang I am going to train alone. I know hot to do it, I know hot to go twelve rounds, I know how to push myself when I need to and I know how to take a risk when I need to." Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury says he will be without a trainer for his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov 🤯 #FuryMakhmudov pic.twitter.com/HZ586Tiiuv — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 16, 2026

Fury had his longtime cornerman Sugar Hill Steward from the famous Kronk Gym in his corner for his last fight against Oleksander Usyk before announcing what is now another short-lived retirement after a split decision loss.

This will be the first fight he will not be in the Gypsy King's corner since they first teamed up in the famous rematch victory against Deontay Wilder in 2020.

The former Ring Magazine champion was even seen having a friendly tickle during his faceoff with Makhmudov, a lot different from the intense eleven-minute faceoff he had with Usyk in his last contest.

His opponent, Makhmudov, fought the White Rhino Dave Allen in his last bout, beating the Doncaster-born fighter in a unanimous decision at the Sheffield Arena on October 11. Aslanbek 'the Lion' Makhmudov has an impressive record of 21 wins with 18 KOs coming in the first round.

Fury eyes Usyk at the end of the year

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Fury has backed himself to beat Oleksandr Usyk in a trilogy fight in a decision win by the end of the year.

"I still have a lot to give to the sport," Fury said to DAZN Boxing. "There is a lot of good fights I can have that I know I can win, I know I can beat this guy and the other heavyweight champions in the division and if I have a fight with Usyk this time, I know I will get the decision this time.

"I like to think I'll go on for a long time, who knows? I haven't spoken to Usyk, but I guarantee by the end of the year he will be begging me for a fight by the end of the year because the one thing the Gypsy King does bring is a lot of money."

The Latest Boxing News

Tyson Fury Uses Donald Trump and ChatGPT to Explain His Boxing Return

Tyson Fury’s Dad Goes on NSFW Carl Froch Tirade at Press Conference

Dana White Fires Back At Oscar De La Hoya, Eddie Hearn After Zuffa Boxing 03

Mike Tyson Gives Big Update on Floyd Mayweather Fight