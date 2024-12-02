Tyson Opens Up About Near-Death Experience Leading To Paul Defeat
By Kemboi Robert
After the showdown in Arlington, Tyson admitted he "almost died" ahead of his defeat to Paul.
"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson tweeted on X.
"I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."
In contrast the former heavyweight world champion Tyson left fans confused after he was seen constantly biting his gloves during his defeat to 'The Problem Child', fans were left confused as 'Iron Mike' kept biting down on his gloves. After the contest, Tyson joked he has a "biting fixation.”
Veteran boxing coach Teddy Atlas has revealed Mike Tyson's behaviour in the ring against Jake Paul last month was nothing new.
The broadcast team was debating what Tyson was doing with his gloves, was it a mouth piece issue or was he just biting on his glove?
"I have a habit of biting my gloves when I fight," Tyson replied at the media interview before adding: "I have a biting fixation."
Tyson's development in his early years - has weighed in on Tyson's habit. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Teddy Atlas, the former boxing coach revealed that "thumb biting" was something that 'Iron Mike' has been doing throughout his career.
"That's something he did in his amateur days, pro days, and now, of course, he's done it again," Tyson Ex-coach said. "For people that follow Mike Tyson and his career, they’ve seen it before. People were saying, ‘Tyson’s smart, he’s witty. He knows what to say and the importance of having that image'."
"It's more like a pacifier. Look, everyone gets nervous, even Mike Tyson. Everyone gets doubtful, even Mike Tyson. Everyone gets scared, even Mike Tyson... You bite down on something. Why? To suppress those feelings. To suppress the doubts. To suppress the nervousness, the uneasiness, the insecurity... that's what it is." Tyson Ex-coach added.